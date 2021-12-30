All section
Andhra Pradesh Records Rise In Prison Deaths By 84 Percent

The Logical Indian Crew

Andhra Pradesh Records Rise In Prison Deaths By 84 Percent

India,  30 Dec 2021

As per the report, a total of 1,887 prisoners died in judicial custody in the country. Out of the total reported deaths, 1,642 were natural deaths, and 189 others died due to unnatural causes.

Andhra Pradesh reported an 84 per cent increase in prison deaths, according to the Prison Statistics of India (PSI) report released by the National Crime Records Bureau on Monday. There are 46 such incidents that were reported in 2020 against 25 in 2019.

As per the report, a total of 1,887 prisoners died in judicial custody in the country. Out of the total reported deaths, 1,642 were natural deaths, and 189 others died due to unnatural causes.

The causes of deaths are still not known yet. While natural deaths accounted for 87 per cent, unnatural deaths accounted only for 10 per cent.

Various Reasons Behind Inmate Deaths

The report classified that 1,542 natural deaths due to illnesses such as heart-related ailments, kidney problems, tuberculosis, cancer, liver problems and many more. The remaining 100 were due to ageing.

The data compiled in the report revealed, "Uttar Pradesh reported the highest of 434 deaths followed by 148 in West Bengal and 140 in Bihar. Andhra Pradesh stood at the 14th position in prison deaths," as reported by The New Indian Express.

The report also pointed out that the Andhra Pradesh government is following the 'Prisoner Literacy' programme to encourage education among the inmates. With this programme, teachers were appointed in some of the jails to impart primary and secondary education to make all prisoners literate.

Negligence! 80 Students Fall Sick In Karnataka School After Dead Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal

Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Andhra Pradesh 
Prison Deaths 
Jail Inmates 

