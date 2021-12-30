All section
Negligence! 80 Students Fall Sick In Karnataka School After Dead Lizard Found In Mid-Day Meal

Image Credits: Pixabay, Pixabay (Representational)

Education
Karnataka,  30 Dec 2021

The incident took place in Venkatapura Tanda village. The students were rushed to a government hospital and were discharged after treatment.

In an incident highlighting severe negligence, nearly 80 students of a primary school in Ranibennur town in Karnataka's Haveri district fell sick after consuming a mid-day meal in which a dead lizard was found.

The incident took place in Venkatapura Tanda village on Monday, December 27. The students were rushed to a government hospital for treatment, according to the District Health Officer (DHO).

NDTV reported that the children have recovered and have been discharged. However, a strict probe into the matter has been issued and relevant authorities have been directed to take action against the school for such negligence.

Another Incident Of Food Poisoning

Another similar incident occurred on December 24, when rotten eggs with worms were found in the mid-day meal distributed to the kindergarten students in Tamil Nadu's Thogaimalai village.

After students sensed a pungent smell coming out of eggs, the authorities were informed of the matter. The administration carried out a probe into the issue right after the complaint.

Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Hailed as one of the largest schemes of its kind, the Mid-Day Meal scheme was implemented to cater to the nutritional needs of school-going children across the country. The programme supplies free lunches on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes in government, government-aided, local body, Education Guarantee Scheme, and alternate innovative education centres, Madarsa and Maqtabs supported under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan.

