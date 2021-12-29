Andhra BJP President Somu Veerraju Promises Liquor At Rs 70 If Party Gets 1 Crore Votes In Elections

Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Somu Veerraju on Tuesday, December 28, promised to massively reduce the price of liquor to Rs 50 if they have "more revenue left". The state is all set to enter assembly elections in 2024 and the BJP is trying to beat the YSRCP government in Jagan Mohan Reddy.

BJP's Andhra unit president vowed to reduce the price of liquor in the state only if the safron brigade secures one crore votes in the upcoming elections in 2024.

"Cast one crore votes to Bharatiya Janata Party and we will provide liquor for just Rs 70. If we have more revenue left, then, will provide liquor for just Rs 50," Veerraju was quoted as saying at a rally in Vijayawada by news agency ANI.

The BJP is planning to dethrone the current YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the upcoming assembly polls. The "Praja Agraha Sabha" in Vijayawada was put together by the BJP Andhra unit where former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar asked everyone in the state to bring an end to the "corrupt and destructive rule of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government" in the 2024 assembly polls.

Furthermore, Javadekar labelled the YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as family-dominated parties and claimed that both are part of massive corruption.

Meanwhile, Veeraraju also claimed that the BJP is the only political party that has the power to bring down the corrupt Jagan government.

"We are confident of forming the next government in the state," he added.

YSRCP Dominance In 2019

During the 2019 assembly polls in the state, YSRCP had secured a massive victory and won 151 of the 175 seats. Meanwhile, the TDP could manage to win only 23 seats, with the BJP drawing a blank.

