All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Telangana Govt Opts To Pass All Failed Candidates Of Intermediate First Year

Photo Credit: Indian Express (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana Govt Opts To Pass All Failed Candidates Of Intermediate First Year

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Telangana,  28 Dec 2021 9:14 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy revealed that 4,59,242 candidates had initially appeared for the examinations. Out of which, only 2,24,000 passed the test which stands at 49%.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Telangana state government on December 24 made the decision to pass all those students who failed the Intermediate First Year (11th standard) by granting them a minimum pass mark of 35. This landmark decision was made on the backdrop of only 49% of Intermediate First Year students managing to clear the exam, which triggered mass protests from the Opposition parties and students' unions who called for a sympathetically considered in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy revealed that 4,59,242 candidates had initially appeared for the examinations. Out of which, only 2,24,000 passed the test which stands at 49%. In case 30 marks are added to all students who failed, approximately 83,000 candidates would pass the exam, leaving nearly 1,50,000 students in the failed section.

51% Of Students Failed In Intermediate Exams

P Sabita also added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed that the candidates should not worry about the result because the Intermediate Second Year exams are just around the corner.

"We are giving minimum marks to all and making them clear the exam. Since Intermediate second year (12th standard) is very important, the CM directed that all first year students be passed by giving minimum pass marks of 35," the state Education Minister was quoted as saying by NDTV.

However, she urged all the students to work harder now to fulfil the aspirations of their parents and not to expect help from the state government in the case of failure in exams.

This decision was made in the interest of students' future and to make sure that the students do not feel pressure psychologically over the test result as Second Year exams are soon approaching, she added.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh Dharam Sansad: FIR Against Hindu Religious Leader For Remarks On Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Telangana 
Education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X