Telangana Govt Opts To Pass All Failed Candidates Of Intermediate First Year

The Telangana state government on December 24 made the decision to pass all those students who failed the Intermediate First Year (11th standard) by granting them a minimum pass mark of 35. This landmark decision was made on the backdrop of only 49% of Intermediate First Year students managing to clear the exam, which triggered mass protests from the Opposition parties and students' unions who called for a sympathetically considered in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy revealed that 4,59,242 candidates had initially appeared for the examinations. Out of which, only 2,24,000 passed the test which stands at 49%. In case 30 marks are added to all students who failed, approximately 83,000 candidates would pass the exam, leaving nearly 1,50,000 students in the failed section.

51% Of Students Failed In Intermediate Exams

P Sabita also added that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had directed that the candidates should not worry about the result because the Intermediate Second Year exams are just around the corner.

"We are giving minimum marks to all and making them clear the exam. Since Intermediate second year (12th standard) is very important, the CM directed that all first year students be passed by giving minimum pass marks of 35," the state Education Minister was quoted as saying by NDTV.

However, she urged all the students to work harder now to fulfil the aspirations of their parents and not to expect help from the state government in the case of failure in exams.



This decision was made in the interest of students' future and to make sure that the students do not feel pressure psychologically over the test result as Second Year exams are soon approaching, she added.

