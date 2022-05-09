Anand Mahindra Turns Messiah Again, Gifts House To Tamil Nadu's 'Idli Amma' On Mother's Day

Anand Mahindra never fails to impress when it comes to generosity and admiring people of their capabilities. This time, the Mahindra Group Chairman has turned out to be a messiah for Tamil Nadu's 'Idli Amma' by gifting her a new house on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Idli Amma, also known as Kamalathal, has been selling idlis with sambhar and chutney to migrant labourers for just Re 1 for the past 30 years.



Sharing a video showing Idli Amma entering her new home on Mother's Day, Mahindra tweeted," Immense gratitude to our team for completing the construction of the house in time to gift it to Idli Amma on #Mother'sDay. She's the embodiment of a Mother's virtues: nurturing, caring & selfless. A privilege to be able to support her & her work. Happy Mother's Day to you all!"

Her story went viral back in 2019 and Mahindra extended his support and wrote that he would be happy to 'invest' in her business. In a tweet shared last year, the industrialist indicated that Idli Amma will soon have her own house to serve people her famous home-cooked food, India Today reported.



Mahindra's team registered land for Idli Amma's new workspace in Thondamuthur, later in April 2021. Construction was completed just in time for Mother's Day 2022 and the house was handed over to her.

Netizens Shower Praises

Meanwhile, Anand Mahindra's humble gesture has won the hearts of millions on the internet, where netizens started showering praises and leaving heartwarming comments.



"Kudos to you sir. Kind hearts build memorials of Love!," a user commented.

"This planet has a few good people too, that's why we still have rains. I don't know why, Anandji touches my heart and brings tears too... Thank you, Anandji," another user said.



