All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Duty Is My Priority: Delhi School Teacher Shares Heartfelt Sorry Note Of Student, Netizens Shower Praise

Image Credit- Twitter/ Manu Gulati, Unsplash (Representational) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

"My Duty Is My Priority": Delhi School Teacher Shares Heartfelt Sorry Note Of Student, Netizens Shower Praise

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Delhi,  8 May 2022 11:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

She shared the picture and explained that she gave an assignment to her students where they were asked to write a 'sorry note' to someone assuming themselves in a hypothetical situation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Manu Gulati, a government school teacher from Delhi, has shared a snippet of classwork done by one of her students. On Twitter, Gulati posted a photo of a "note of apology" written by her student, which was a part of an English lesson.

Gulati captioned it, "Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. "My duty is my priority." Salute to army personnels."

She shared the picture and explained that she gave an assignment to her students where they were asked to write a 'sorry note' to someone assuming themselves in a hypothetical situation. The student imagined himself as army personnel and wrote a letter seeking forgiveness from his mother for being unable to attend his sister's wedding.

The heartwarming apology note has left netizens emotional, with the post garnering over 600 likes with 88 retweets.

Netizens Shower Praise

The student's work has indeed impressed the social media users, with netizens showering praise and heartfelt reactions to the post.

A user appreciated the teacher and saluted that she was preparing the next generation of patriots. He commented, "Mam, you are preparing the next generation patriots. Please keep doing that mam. In the current situation where many externally hired internal forces are trying to divide us, we need to groom such patriots. Salute"

Another user hailed the teacher and the student for understanding the situation of a soldier. He replied, "Hats off to the teacher as well as student who very well understands the situation of a soldier's responsibility towards his family & his towards Nation at the same time .."

Another user said that the mother is blessed to have such an understanding child. He wrote, "Uff.Truth of Our armed forces.Nation first and blessed is the mother whose child has so much understanding of hardship of our forces".

Another user lauded the parents of the child for giving me great values at such a young age. He mentioned, "Amazing write up by the young student. clearly shows that parents have given a lot of great values to the child at a young age the student understands and respects the sacrifices of army personnel. Jai Hind".

Also Read: Delhi Logs 1,407 COVID-19 Infections In Last 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Stands At 4.72%


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sorry Note 
Patriotism 
Delhi Government School 
English Assignment 

Must Reads

Was National Flag Replaced By Islamic Flag At Jalori Gate, Jodhpur? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading!
Meet Young Activist Campaigning Against Plastic Use, Cleaned Over 700 KG Waste From Water Bodies
UP: After Two Years Of Pandemic, Home-Based Learning Makes Little Seema School-Ready
Tripura's Tribal Attire 'Risa' To Get GI Tag: Here's How It Gained Socio-Cultural Prominence
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X