"My Duty Is My Priority": Delhi School Teacher Shares Heartfelt Sorry Note Of Student, Netizens Shower Praise

Manu Gulati, a government school teacher from Delhi, has shared a snippet of classwork done by one of her students. On Twitter, Gulati posted a photo of a "note of apology" written by her student, which was a part of an English lesson.

Gulati captioned it, "Students, at times, amaze you with their thoughts. I asked students to write a 'sorry note' to someone imagining a situation where they need to express apology. Read what a student wrote imagining being an army officer. "My duty is my priority." Salute to army personnels."

She shared the picture and explained that she gave an assignment to her students where they were asked to write a 'sorry note' to someone assuming themselves in a hypothetical situation. The student imagined himself as army personnel and wrote a letter seeking forgiveness from his mother for being unable to attend his sister's wedding.

The heartwarming apology note has left netizens emotional, with the post garnering over 600 likes with 88 retweets.

Netizens Shower Praise

The student's work has indeed impressed the social media users, with netizens showering praise and heartfelt reactions to the post.

A user appreciated the teacher and saluted that she was preparing the next generation of patriots. He commented, "Mam, you are preparing the next generation patriots. Please keep doing that mam. In the current situation where many externally hired internal forces are trying to divide us, we need to groom such patriots. Salute"

Another user hailed the teacher and the student for understanding the situation of a soldier. He replied, "Hats off to the teacher as well as student who very well understands the situation of a soldier's responsibility towards his family & his towards Nation at the same time .."

Another user said that the mother is blessed to have such an understanding child. He wrote, "Uff.Truth of Our armed forces.Nation first and blessed is the mother whose child has so much understanding of hardship of our forces".

Another user lauded the parents of the child for giving me great values at such a young age. He mentioned, "Amazing write up by the young student. clearly shows that parents have given a lot of great values to the child at a young age the student understands and respects the sacrifices of army personnel. Jai Hind".

