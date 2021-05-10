COVID Outbreak At Aligarh Muslim University: Virus Claims 34 Lives In 18 Days

After 16 of its faculty members and other employees living in the vicinity of the campus died of COVID-19, the Vice-Chancellor(VC) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) wrote to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on May 9.

In a letter written to the director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), V Tariq Mansoor said that16 serving and 18 retired teachers besides other employees of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) have succumbed to the infection in the past 18 days, reported The Tribune.



"The samples collected at the ICMR approved COVID-19 testing laboratory of the Department of Microbiology, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, AMU have been sent for viral genome sequencing to the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi after suspicions of a new COVID variant fueling the surge of cases in Aligarh," AMU public relations officer Omar Peerzada said in a statement on Sunday.



According to the statement, the samples were sent along with a letter from AMU vice-chancellor Prof. Tariq Mansoor to ICMR director-general Prof. Balram Bhargava requesting that the study be ordered by the concerned department.

The Dean of Faculty of Law at AMU, Prof Shakil Ahmed Samdani, was the recent faculty member who succumbed to Covid-19. He passed away on May 8.

Professor Rafiqul Zaman Khan (55), the recently retired chairman of the Department of Computer Science, and Prof Mohamed Shabbir Ahmad (70), the former dean of the Law Department, are among the members who have passed away.

On April 20, former proctor and dean student welfare professor Jamshed Ali Siddiqui died due to COVID-19.

