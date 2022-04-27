Amid Row Over Loudspeakers, 5 Pune Mosques Refrain From DJ Music During Eid Celebration

Following a controversy over loudspeakers in religious places in Pune, the authorities of five mosques and some other senior Muslim community members have selected to refrain from DJ music during the upcoming Eid celebration. Instead, they have planned to use the funds raised to help the poor and needy.

They also urged neighbourhood youngsters not to play loud DJ music during the Eid al-Fitr celebration on May 2. Everyone is aware of the adverse consequences of such loud DJ music, which is not healthy for sick people or those with a weak heart, said Maulana Mohsin Raza, imam of the Bhartiya Anjuman Qadariya Mosque of Lohiya Nagar in Pune district, Maharashtra.

Maulana Mohsin Raza told PTI, "So, we formed a core committee of five mosques in the area and convened a meeting of their imams and functionaries along with other senior members of the community and decided not to have DJ music during the Eid celebration," quoted Outlook.

Mosques Abiding The Government Orders

When enquired about the controversy surrounding the usage of loudspeakers atop mosques, he stated that all five mosques in the area obey the Supreme Court's standards on noise pollution and that the level during 'azaan' is always kept low.

Raza told PTI, "The locality has a mixed population, and so far, no one from the Hindu community has complained of any disturbance due to the playing of 'azaan'. In fact, the communities here celebrate all the festivals in harmony," reported The Indian Express.

Yunus Salim Shaikh, a local Urdu teacher and former corporator who is also part of this core committee, said the decision to ban DJ music during the Eid celebration had received a good response from everybody. The committee members are informing and counselling the people of the community about the decision. He added that forming such a panel is a promising step toward dealing with varied social issues.

