Amazon Launches Computer Science Initiative In India Covering 7 States

On Tuesday, e-commerce giant Amazon announced the launch of Amazon future engineer, its global computer science education programme, in India. This global programme will enable access to quality computer science education and career opportunities for students from underrepresented communities in India. In the opening year of launch, the company will provide learning initiatives to more than 1 lakh students from 900 government & assisted schools across seven states in India.

Types Of Tech Courses Offered

The main goal of Amazon future engineers is to give students early exposure and access to computer science education through in-person contact, blended and online learning formats. Amazon is working with a global knowledge partner Code.org, a global non-profit organization dedicated to computer science education. The curriculum of the Amazon future engineer was designed for the Indian teachers and students community in a government school. The curriculum will offer students coding fundamentals along with future-focused tech courses like Machine learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Natural Language Processing, also called Voice Technology in Indian Languages, the company said.



"Students in India who are mostly from underserved communities face education barriers, especially in the field of computer science. We are happy to announce this Future Engineer initiative in India, which help the students in many ways to tackle the future and should be future-ready. We will provide quality computer science education to everyone because we believe quality education is the basic right for all. Students can learn in the languages of their comfort and choice, empower them with right skills by which they can excel in a future career," said Amit Agarwal, global senior vice president and country head, Amazon India, as reported by Live Mint.



7 States Of India Will Be Covered

The programme will mainly focus on students of 6-12 standards and train educators and teachers to teach computer science more engagingly. The programme will also include 'Class Chat' and 'Amazon Cyber Robotics challenge' in-class chat the students can contact Amazon employees to understand tech industry careers, and in robotics challenge, students will learn coding robots and programming basics and will discover how amazon uses robotics to deliver millions of products around the globe. Amazon will partner with multiple non-profit organizations to take quality computer science educations to students of government schools of the following states, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Odisha.

"We have been working with Amazon in many countries for many years. We are excited to strengthen our partnership as Amazon launches the brilliant program in India," said Hadi Partovi, CEO and founder of Code.org." In recent years, we have seen how quality education helps and providing equitable learning opportunities for all can transform and completely change the lives of these students. We have been working with many government school systems. Problem-solving skills and critical thinking acquired by learning Computer Science have the potential to break opportunity barriers for underprivileged children in India," said Kruti Bharucha, CEO and Founder of Peepul India.



Amazon will also continue to raise the scale of the programme for the next few years and the reach of CS-related education offerings in India. The company added that Amazon future engineers would also support students through internships, scholarships, targeted mentorship programs by Amazon employees, and problem-solving hackathon events.

