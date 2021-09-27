All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Innovation At Work! Kerala Students Develop Tunnel Rat To Clear Clogged Drains In Village

Image Credits: Pixabay, The Times of India

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Innovation At Work! Kerala Students Develop 'Tunnel Rat' To Clear Clogged Drains In Village

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Kerala,  27 Sep 2021 8:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

The gutter cleaning robot—'Tunnel Rat' was developed by students of Toc H Institute of Science and Technology (TIST) for the residents of Chottanikara panchayat in Kochi.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a major step towards solving ground-level issues with innovation, students of a college in Kerala's Kochi developed a robot that can help clear clogged drains and prevent human intervention for the task.

The robot—'Tunnel Rat' was developed by students of Toc H Institute of Science and Technology (TIST) for the residents of Chottanikara panchayat.

The robot was designed by the institute as part of the education ministry's 'Unnath Bharat Abhiyan' which was implemented to let the higher educational institutions form a partnership and work with villages by adopting them.

The students are expected to contribute to rural development by leveraging their knowledge and solving grassroots-level concerns. Under this initiative, the participating institutes pick local bodies and interact with the villagers to understand the problems and devise a plan.

Developing Tunnel Rat

The local authorities sought help, from students of TIST, to clean clogged drains in the village. The electronics and robotics department of the college designed the robot under their 'Impact Lab' initiative.

The machine is being termed as a 'gutter cleaning' robot that can be managed through remote control. It can monitor obstacles inside the drain and use its arm to collect and pull the waste from the drain hole.

"It is not a prototype, but a working bot which can be used directly. We have demonstrated the working to the local body members," said electronics department head Deepa Elizabeth, as per The Times of India.


She further highlighted that the students had an elaborate discussion with the panchayat officials and the department heads. After the discussion, the student had submitted five proposals for consideration, and three out of them were sanctioned.

Also Read: 'Shout With Anger, Demand 50% Reservation In Indian Judiciary': CJI Ramana To Women Lawyers

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Kerala. Kochi 
Toc H Institute of Science and Technology (TIST) 
Tunnel Rat 
Innovation 
Unnath Bharat Abhiyan 
Sanitation workers 
Sewers 
Drains 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X