Farm Laws Repealed: A War Veterans Fight For Future Generations Bears Fruit

Image Credits: Twitter, The Times of India 

The Logical Indian Crew

Farm Laws Repealed: A War Veteran's Fight For Future Generations Bears Fruit

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Punjab,  19 Nov 2021 10:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Hailing from Naino Kot village in Gurdaspur district, Singh is no stranger to fighting wars. In 1962, he fought the Indo-China War and was imprisoned for nine months after it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the farm laws will be repealed. The legislations have been the bone of contention as farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh staged year-long protests near New Delhi, asking the Centre to do away with them. The surprise announcement came on an auspicious day for Sikhs, Guru Nanak Jayanti.

It is celebrations galore all around as these agitations paid off. For the farmers in the country, this has been welcomed with open arms. Scores of them left the comfort of their homes to protest against the 'black laws'. Several war veterans were on the frontlines, raising their voices for the welfare of future generations. One of them is an 85-year-old man, Subedar Amarjit Singh.

An Extraordinary Journey

Hailing from Naino Kot village in Gurdaspur district, Singh is no stranger to fighting wars. In 1962, he fought the Indo-China War and was imprisoned for nine months after it. He was a part of the army in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistan wars, after which he retired as the Subedar. The agitation against the laws is like the fourth war for him. Donning his war medals, he was present at the Singhu Border, and pictures went viral on all social media platforms.

Subedar Amarjit Singh has been away from home since December 14, 2020. Battling the severe weather conditions, he stayed put with the rest of the farmers by living in a tractor-trolley. The Telegraph quoted him, "If the laws are not repealed, it will finish the farmers and farming. What will you eat in Delhi?" Calling it the 'fourth war', he added that he will not move until the laws are taken back.

The announcement garnered mixed reactions. Several people celebrated this move. However, many feel that this was a ploy ahead of upcoming Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, Rakesh Tikait, stated that the agitation would only cease once the laws are officially repealed in the Parliament. Until then, the protests will go on.

Also Read: 'Three Farm Laws To Be Revoked': Prime Minister Modi

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Farm Laws 
farmers protest 
narendra modi 
Farmers Bills 

X
X