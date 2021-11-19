All section
Three Farm Laws To Be Revoked: Prime Minister Modi

Credits: Hindustan Times, Twitter (Narendra Modi) 

The Logical Indian Crew

'Three Farm Laws To Be Revoked': Prime Minister Modi

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  19 Nov 2021 4:58 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Addressing the citizens on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister said the cabinet will start the constitutional process to repeal all three laws in the Parliament session that starts at the end of this month.

November 19, 2021, will be remembered as the day when the price of a massive one-year protest by over a thousand farmers against the three contentious farm laws was paid. The day will also remember farmers who died from road accidents, heart attacks, and cold strokes and those who picked illness after staying out for months while protesting at Delhi's borders.

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal all three agricultural reform laws in the upcoming Parliament session.

Addressing the citizens on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Prime Minister said the cabinet would be taking the decision the following month, LiveLaw reported.

"I apologise to India and with true and pure heart that may be... we were not able to convince farmers [over the farm laws]. I'm here to declare that we have decided to repeal the three farm laws...We will complete all the formalities during Parliament session that begins this month," PM Modi said in his address.

He also urged the farmers "to return home to their families and let's start afresh".

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 were approved by the Parliament last year in the monsoon session, on September 20. The bills had also received President Ram Nath Kovind's approval

Thousands of farmers and farmers organizations staged widespread protests across the nation for the laws to be scrapped. The demonstration also gained international support from communities residing in various countries.

The primary concern raised by farmers was that the laws would tear down the minimum support price (MSP) and the state-run Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees, which will put the farmers at the mercy of big companies.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, however, said that the ongoing protests will be withdrawn only after the farm laws are repealed in the Parliament.

Also Read: Punjab To Drop All Cases Against Farmers In Connection With Protest Against Farm Laws, Stubble Burning

Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
farm laws 
narendra modi 
farmers' protest 

