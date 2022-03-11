Did Amarinder Singh's Resignation Lead To Congress' Fallout In Punjab?

All section
Did Amarinder Singhs Resignation Lead To Congress Fallout In Punjab?

Image Credits: Twitter/Amarinder Singh, Twitter/Amarinder Singh 

28,  11 March 2022 9:47 AM GMT

Known as the party's stronghold, Congress found itself embroiled in a political rift between former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the effect of which was evident in their loss in the Assembly Elections yesterday.

The Assembly Elections 2022 turned out to be an interesting affair. While the BJP secured 4 out of 5 states, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) scored a thumping victory in Punjab. Under Yogi Adityanath's 'double-engine sarkar', the former made history by getting re-elected in Uttar Pradesh after completing the entire tenure. It was celebrations galore in both camps as they have set the ball rolling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

However, it was the end of the road for parties like the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress, who faced a crushing defeat. For Congress, the matters became worse when AAP took their stronghold Punjab away from them, and the state was known as the party's bastion for several years. With the humungous loss, things seem bleak for the Gandhis.

Dramatic Months Ahead Of Elections

The last few months were tumultuous for Punjab and the Congress party. Former CM Capt. Amarinder Singh exited the party after constant discontentment in various issues. The party had problems with the minister, especially with the state's laxity towards the rising drug cases. According to The Indian Express, Navjot Singh Sidhu accused Amarinder Singh of mishandling the grave situation plaguing Punjab.

One of the other reasons was his inaccessibility as he moved away from the city, making it difficult for the MLAs to approach him. His move to stop attending the meetings at the Punjab Civil Secretariat aggravated the problems that only increased resentment towards him. In September 2021, around 50 MLAs wrote to Sonia Gandhi, asking for Amarinder Singh's resignation. Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress' new president during this time, adding more fuel to the fire.

Humiliated, Amarinder Singh penned his resignation to the Congress high command, asking them to choose whoever they thought was fit as the Chief Minister. "Despite my profound reservations and over the unanimous advice of the MPs from Punjab, you chose to appoint an acolyte of the Pakistani state Navjot Singh Sidhu, who publicly hugged the Pakistan army chief Gen Bajwa and Imran Khan," The Indian Express quotes the letter.

Bitter Fallout Affected Votes

Capt. Amarinder Singh has a deep bond with the Gandhis. He was a close friend of former PM Rajiv Gandhi from school, with whose support he was inducted into the Congress party in 1980. After years of hit and miss, he became Punjab's Chief Minister in 2015. Despite his efforts to increase employment and eradicate the drug problem, it was not enough as many were not satisfied with his work.

Fighting from his bastion, Patiala, Amarinder Singh hoped for a tidal wave of support in his favour. According to India Today, he allied with the BJP but proved unsuccessful as he lost his seat to AAP's Ajit Pal Singh Kohli. Not only that, Congress lost out on a worthy candidate with Amarinder Singh resigning from the party. Being the end of the road, only time will tell if Capt Amarinder Singh will be back on the political battlefield for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read: Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's Winning Streak In Uttar Pradesh Sets The Stage For 2024 Polls

Punjab 
Captain Amarinder Singh 
Congress 

