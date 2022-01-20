Over 250 Signatories Write Open Letter To PM, President Over Women's Safety Concerns

All section
Over 250 Signatories Write Open Letter To PM, President Over Womens Safety Concerns

India,  20 Jan 2022 12:15 PM GMT

Alumni of various prominent institutions have written to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi and MPs to draw their attention to rising incidents of crime against women in the country.

The Alumni from several vital institutions of the country have written an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and other Members of the Parliament, highlighting to draw their attention to the increasing number of crime incidents against women in the country. More than 250 signatories of the letter have called upon national leaders to condemn such attacks and initiate steps to protect the rights and dignity of women in the country. The letter comes after the Bulli Bai App and the Sulli Deals app cases came to light, in which images of Muslim women were posted and tagged as 'deals of the day'.

Increasing Instances Of Intimidation

The letter highlighted the issue of increasing instances of intimidation and harassment of women across several spaces. In the open letter, the alumni from the country's most prominent institutions emphasized that women in India have never been unsafe in online and offline areas. Midday reported that the gender faced the threat of physical harm, sexual violence, and outright violation of dignity and rights in online spaces seems to have become commonplace enough for our political leaders not to notice anymore.

Alumni From Prominent Institutions

Alumni from the Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA), were joined by the alumni of several other institutions, including Lady Shri Ram College, IIT Bombay, National Institute of Design (NID), XLRI, Miranda House. In the letter, the alumni demanded steps to include action against preparators in such cases. They demanded the condemnation of hate-driven actions and speeches from the highest level of the government while working with the IT and media companies to keep channels safe for women.

Also Read: First-Of-Its-Kind! BHU Offers 'Hindu Dharma Course' In Regular Curriculum

