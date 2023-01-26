Patriotic Fervour! All You Need To Know About 74th Republic Day Parade That Breaks Several Stereotypes

The Republic Day parade – which starts at Kartavya Path in the national capital of Delhi – is a major highlight of India’s 74th Republic Day as it breaks several stereotypes and births new traditions for the next generation to carry on. From women officers leading their contingencies to Agniveers participating in their first parade, this year’s patriotic fervour is going to be in one of the most significant pages of republic India’s history.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s Celebrations

As per customs, President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the nation's Republic Day celebrations. This year, in a first, president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. He arrived in India a day before the ceremonial parade with his delegation, which included five ministers and other senior officials. They shall stay in India till January 27.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial before the ceremony to lay a wreath in memory of the dead soldiers. The prime minister would thereafter watch the parade from the saluting dais at Kartavya Path with other dignitaries.

The national anthem will be played after the unfurling of the flag, which will be preceded by the traditional 21-gun salute. The ceremonial salute will be fired off with 105-mm Indian field guns, one of many firsts. It takes the place of the old 25-pounder cannons as a symbol of the expanding "Aatmanirbharta" in defence. “Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path”, a government statement said, reported NDTV.

The president will salute before the parade starts. Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, an Army commander of the second generation, will lead the procession. As the Parade Second-in-Command, Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, will take over.

According to earlier announcements from officials, the military equipment that will be on display during the parade includes items that were built in India and exhibit the ethos of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The Nag Missile System (NAMIS), the K-9 Vajra, and the main battle tank Arjun will also be displayed, according to a statement from the defence ministry.

Different Tableau To Feature In Parade

Three recipients of the Param Vir Chakra and three recipients of the Ashok Chakra will also march in the parade, which will include a "veterans tableau" with the subject "Towards India's Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans' Commitment."

Capt. Raizada Shaurya Bali will command the 61 Cavalry's first contingent to arrive in uniform. According to the statement, "with the amalgamation of all the state horse units," the 61 Cavalry is the only operational horse cavalry regiment in the world.

On the eve of the festivities, the Ministry of Defence released a statement which said that the marching unit of the Navy would include six Agniveers. "The Indian Navy contingent will comprise 144 young sailors led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith as the contingent commander. For the first time ever, the marching contingent consists of three women and six Agniveers”, the release said.

The Indian Navy is portrayed in the naval tableau as being combat-ready, credible, cohesive, and future-proof. The Indian Navy's multifaceted capabilities, "Nari Shakti," and significant locally developed and constructed assets under "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" will be on display.

Four officers and 144 airmen from the Indian Air Force will make up the force, which will be led by Sqn Ldr Sindhu Reddy. The Air Force tableau, with the theme "Indian Air Force Power Beyond Boundaries," will feature a rotating globe reflecting the IAF's increased reach, including exercises with friendly nations and its ability to deliver humanitarian aid across borders.

The ceremonial parade will feature the Egyptian Armed Forces' unified band and marching contingent for the first time. The group, which will be led by Col. Elkharasawy, will be made up of 144 troops who will represent the various divisions of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

First Women Of R-Day Parade

Women officers in several branches of the Indian Armed Forces have repeatedly demonstrated in recent years that they are capable of assuming any leadership position, and the Indian Government has also opened many previously closed doors for women officers. These revolutionary changes will also be visible during the 74th Republic Day parade in New Delhi, when numerous female officers will be seen leading their platoon.

The 144 sailors in the navy contingent will be under the command of Lt Cdr Disha Amrith (29), a naval air operations officer. Since she enrolled as an NCC cadet, Lt. Amrith had always imagined leading the naval contingent. Mi-17 pilot Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will lead the Indian Air Force contingent (IAF). The contingent, comprising four officers and 144 air warriors, will march in a box formation.

The Indian Army's Daredevils motorbike team would participate in the R-Day parade with Lieutenant Dimple Bhati from the Corps of Signals. The female cop has been practising with the group for a year. Further, the surface-to-air missile system Akash, which is made in India, will be commanded by Lieutenant Chetana Sharma. She claimed that after watching the R-Day parade on television each year, she had always wanted to participate. This year, her hopes had been realised.

The redesigned Central Vista Avenue will host the Republic Day festivities, which will be the first time since Rajpath was changed to Kartavya Path last year.

