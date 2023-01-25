Indian Army's Lt Chetana Sharma To Lead 'Made-In-India' Akash Missile System At R-Day Parade, Know About Her

In an effort to showcase women's empowerment, Lieutenant Chetana Sharma, a female officer in the Indian Army, will lead the made-in-India Akash surface-to-air missile system at the parade on the country's 74th Republic Day.

AKASH is a short-range surface-to-air missile system that defends weak spots against aerial strikes. The Akash Weapon System (AWS) may simultaneously engage several targets in autonomous or group mode. It contains built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) characteristics, and mobile platforms have been used to customise the whole armament system.

Childhood Wish Turns Into Reality

When Sharma used to watch the parade on television, she said she always wanted to participate. This year, her childhood wish has finally turned into reality, reported Hindustan Times.

Lt Sharma expressed her joy at being offered the chance to lead the contingent in an interview on a YouTube channel. She remarked, "There should be courage and spirit to realise the dream into reality. One should try and try again until you achieve success."

The Indian Army's weaponry will be displayed as part of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 as it passes through Kartavaya Path, which includes the Akash surface-to-air missile system. The force's weaponry consists of the surface-to-air missile system known as Akash.

More About Lt Chetana Sharma

Lt Sharma, a native of Rajasthan, joined the Indian Army after six failed attempts. She got her degree from NIT, Bhopal, and after passing the CDS exam on her sixth attempt, she joined the military. She works with the Army Air Defence regiment unit, which defends India's airspace from drones and enemy aircraft.

Being selected as one of the "very few" female officers to lead the R-day Parade pleased Lieutenant Sharma. She claims that the grandeur and beauty of the Republic Day procession have always enchanted and motivated her.

Chetana Sharma will inspire many female candidates on this Republic Day Parade who are putting forth great effort to enter the defence services. She is a perfect illustration of perseverance.

