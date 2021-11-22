All section
Want Ration? Get Jabbed: Aligarh Makes Covid Vaccine Compulsory For PDS Beneficiaries

Trending
Want Ration? Get Jabbed: Aligarh Makes Covid Vaccine Compulsory For PDS Beneficiaries

Uttar Pradesh,  22 Nov 2021 1:22 PM GMT

The decision was taken by the city's administration in order to encourage locals to get the all-important vaccine. At least one dose is required to get the subsidised ration under the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS).

To encourage locals to get inoculated, the Aligarh administration made getting the COVID-19 vaccine compulsory for the Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) beneficiaries. This development comes in after a person tested COVID positive on Friday.

The Times of India reported that at least one dose of the jab is mandatory for the family to receive the subsidised ration. Even if one family member is not vaccinated, they will not be allowed to avail of the services. Many ration shops in the city have posters saying 'No vaccine, no ration for beneficiaries' to raise awareness about the vaccination's importance.

Show Certificate, Get Ration

The beneficiaries are asked to show the vaccination certificate to get the necessary items. The ration amount depends on the number of people in the family. Even if one person is not inoculated, it will reduce the stipulated amount. Some eligible beneficiaries were still hesitant to get the vaccine. They will be asked to give a 'satisfactory reason' for not doing so at the shop.

The district supply officer, Rajesh Soni, said, "Shops will have an inoculation facility so that people don't have to go to the hospitals. This step is taken to motivate people to get vaccinated."

This move is proving to be beneficial for many. A beneficiary named Nasreen told The Logical Indian, "We were asked for the certificate while getting the ration at the shop. The shopkeeper asked us to spread the message around so that people get the vaccine. Vaccination camps were installed near the shops with the help of Aanganwadi groups. A person was sitting there to give the jab."

Geeta Devi, another beneficiary, further added that the message is spreading far and wide in the locality. It was a smooth process as there were no problems in getting ration.

Will Coercive Tactics Work?

While this is an interesting ploy to motivate the public, some are unsure about it. A senior UP official told the news publication, "How can you deny food to people? There are better ways to motivate people than taking such steps." The official further elucidated that this could 'undermine' the state government's efforts to innoculate everyone.

As of now, the initiative seems to be a success. This can prove beneficial in raising awareness about the vaccination and encouraging people to get rid of the vaccination hesitation.

Also Read: CoWIN Update: Now, Service Providers Can Check Vaccination Status Of Individuals With Consent


X