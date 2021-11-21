All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
CoWIN Update: Now, Service Providers Can Check Vaccination Status Of Individuals With Consent

Image Credits: NewsKannada

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

CoWIN Update: Now, Service Providers Can Check Vaccination Status Of Individuals With Consent

Hladinee Borgohain

Writer: Hladinee Borgohain

Hladinee Borgohain

Hladinee Borgohain

Remote Intern

I hail from a small oil township in Assam. I am currently in my second year of under graduation pursuing B.A (Hons) Economics in Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, Haryana, India. My interests include arenas that encompasses the field of Gender, Development policy, International economics and Government. In my leisure time I enjoy creating digital art and watching movies, especially in languages that I do not understand.

See article by Hladinee Borgohain

India,  21 Nov 2021 6:30 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Hladinee Borgohain

Hladinee Borgohain

Hladinee Borgohain

Remote Intern

I hail from a small oil township in Assam. I am currently in my second year of under graduation pursuing B.A (Hons) Economics in Jindal School of Government and Public Policy, Haryana, India. My interests include arenas that encompasses the field of Gender, Development policy, International economics and Government. In my leisure time I enjoy creating digital art and watching movies, especially in languages that I do not understand.

See article by Hladinee Borgohain

By using the 'Know Your Vaccination Status' tool, individuals will be able to access services that require vaccination status without having to carry vaccine certificates.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Centre's online portal for vaccination process, CoWIN has been updated by the Union Ministry of Health, which now allows third-party entities to check an individual's vaccination status with the individual's name and registered mobile number, followed by an OTP for consent.

By using the 'Know Your Vaccination Status' tool, individuals will be able to access services that require vaccination status without having to carry vaccine certificates. As long as the requesting entity has given permission, service providers can check the status completely online on the CoWIN platform. CoWIN allows a beneficiary to register and book slots for vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Now download the fully/partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) and share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid," a tweet by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said.

Availability Of Vaccine Certificate

The service is built to help citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or paper form for availing a requested service, and his feature could be utilised by a service provider to whom verifying a person's vaccination status is critical for facilitating the service, reported The Times Of India.

A health ministry official said private entities such as travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC could use this service to create an environment conducive to resume offline by allowing only vaccinated individuals in the space. An official shared that this service would help resume and catalyse economic activities in the country.

Read more: Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore Bags India's 'Cleanest City' Title, Its 5th Win In A Row


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Hladinee Borgohain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Hladinee Borgohain
CoWIN 
COVID-19 
Vaccinations 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X