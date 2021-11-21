CoWIN Update: Now, Service Providers Can Check Vaccination Status Of Individuals With Consent

The Centre's online portal for vaccination process, CoWIN has been updated by the Union Ministry of Health, which now allows third-party entities to check an individual's vaccination status with the individual's name and registered mobile number, followed by an OTP for consent.

By using the 'Know Your Vaccination Status' tool, individuals will be able to access services that require vaccination status without having to carry vaccine certificates. As long as the requesting entity has given permission, service providers can check the status completely online on the CoWIN platform. CoWIN allows a beneficiary to register and book slots for vaccination against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

"Now download the fully/partially vaccinated badge from CoWIN (cowin.gov.in) and share it with your friends on all your social platforms! Encourage your family and friends to follow you and #FightCovid," a tweet by Dr Ram Sewak Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, said.

Availability Of Vaccine Certificate

The service is built to help citizens who may not have the vaccine certificate available in digital or paper form for availing a requested service, and his feature could be utilised by a service provider to whom verifying a person's vaccination status is critical for facilitating the service, reported The Times Of India.

A health ministry official said private entities such as travel agencies, offices, employers, entertainment agencies or government agencies such as IRCTC could use this service to create an environment conducive to resume offline by allowing only vaccinated individuals in the space. An official shared that this service would help resume and catalyse economic activities in the country.

Read more: Swachh Survekshan 2021: Indore Bags India's 'Cleanest City' Title, Its 5th Win In A Row



