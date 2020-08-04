IAF Fighter Aircraft On Aligarh University Campus Appears For Sale On OLX

An Indian Air Force aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was listed for sale on online buy/sell platform OLX for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3.

The old Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-23BN fighter aircraft, a reminiscent of Kargil War, was put up at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the IAF.



The university authorities, however, have said that the post on the website is incorrect and an attempt to defame the institution.

As soon as the information surfaced on social media, the post was taken down from the website.

"The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It''s an attempt to defame the university," Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor said.

