'Ek Rakshasutra Mask Ka': Chhattisgarh Police Distributes Over 14 Lakh Masks In 6 Hours

Police in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, while adding a new meaning to the Rakhshabandhan celebrations amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic, successfully created a world record on Monday, August 3.

With an aim to spread awareness on the use of face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the department conducted a campaign in which they distributed over 14 lakh masks among the residents across the district within six hours.

According to reports, the initiative, which created a world record, was lead by Raigarh District Police Chief Santosh Kumar Singh.

The 'Golden Book of World Record' estimated the figure of 12.37 lakh distributed among the people by the police personnel as a record, as counting continued on Monday.

"Our team and the volunteers were overwhelmed with an impressive response given by the people of Raigarh who enthusiastically made the campaign — Ek Rakshasutra Mask Ka, (One safety string of mask) as spectacular success. The Golden Book of World Record has certified the drive as having created a world record by the Raigarh police. With the numbers continue to pour in, other agencies engaged with the record certification are also monitoring," Singh, the Raigarh Superintendent of Police told The New Indian Express.

Reportedly, as many as 115 vehicles, 362 organisations and over 7500 volunteers participated in the drive which ran for six hours starting 9 am. Several agencies and organisations collaborated with the Police department for the campaign and contributed in mask donation.

As per one estimation, over 14.87 lakh masks were distributed till 3 pm for the needy people and among the masses, the Superintendent of Police stated.

