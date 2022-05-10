UP: Bride In Aligarh Demands Road Construction As Wedding Gift From MP, Brings Joy To Entire Village

It is a known tradition that newlywed couples receive gifts as a token of welcome from relatives and friends, ranging from precious jewel ornaments to house utilities, cash, et cetera. However, in an unconventional incident from a village in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh, a newly married woman demanded proper road construction as a present for her village from Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Satish Gautam.

Road Will Be Constructed Soon

The bride, identified as Priyanka, tied the knot with Deepanshu Sharma On April 2, 2022. Gautam could not attend the wedding, so he visited the couple a few days after the marriage, where Priyanka demanded a concrete road construction as the existing one was in terrible shape and needed proper attention.

The MP assured the duo to make a well-built road and get the path of their village paved.

He said, "The road will be constructed within a month, and any further damage will be quickly resolved. I was a little stunned to hear such a demand from a newlywed woman, but I feel happy about such a demand. The work has started," quoted India Today.

Demand Stunned Everyone

Nobody expected such a thoughtful demand to come from the new bride. The people present on the spot were stunned after hearing Priyanka's request for a paved road.

Her father-in-law said, ''The MP has assured us that the road will be constructed within a month and any other complaints regarding infrastructure will be entertained," quoted the publication.

Also Read: Haryana Govt To Provide Monthly Pension Of Rs 2,500 To Cancer, Thalassaemia, Haemophilia Patients