Haryana Govt To Provide Monthly Pension Of Rs 2,500 To Cancer, Thalassaemia, Haemophilia Patients

Image Credit- Manohar Lal, Pixabay

Good Governance
Haryana Govt To Provide Monthly Pension Of Rs 2,500 To Cancer, Thalassaemia, Haemophilia Patients

Haryana,  10 May 2022 7:47 AM GMT

The Haryana CM announced that cancer treatment would be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, per which the state government would bear the hospitalisation cost of up to Rs 5 lakh.

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that his government would provide a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to the patients suffering from stages 3 and 4 cancer, thalassaemia and haemophilia.

The CM said that cancer treatment would be made free under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, per which the Haryana government would bear the hospitalisation cost of up to Rs 5 lakh. He added that the government is already giving pensions to AIDS patients.

Atal Cancer Care Centre

The CM made the announcement during the inauguration ceremony of a tertiary care cancer centre named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Atal Cancer Care Centre is set up at the cost of Rs 72 crore at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment. Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda was also present during the ceremony, reported The Indian Express.

Khattar said that about 28,000 cancer patients visit Haryana annually from the neighbouring states such as Punjab, Himachal and Uttarakhand. But with the functioning of the cancer centre, such patients from Haryana as well as the neighbouring states will get accessible, affordable, and comprehensive treatment.

Facilities At The Centre

The CM said that the newly opened Atal Cancer Care Centre would soon be included under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. He said along with the centre, a hostel facility with 100 people capacity would also be constructed for the convenience of the attendants accompanying the patients.

Khattar said, "Various specialised posts (surgical, medical and radiation oncologist, radiation physicist cum RSO, radiation therapy technologist) have been created for the centre. Latest high-end equipment like linear accelerator, brachytherapy unit and CT simulator has been installed to provide advanced treatment," quoted The Print.

Further, he announced that two machines costing Rs 34 crore with the world's latest technology—Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography scan would also be installed at the centre.

