Alcohol Spews Out Of Hand Pump In Guna As Cops Try To Pump Water- Know More

Image Credit- Twitter/ Aishboss

Trending
Madhya Pradesh,  13 Oct 2022 11:55 AM GMT

MP Police raided two villages in Guna and discovered a hand pump spewing alcohol. A large amount of country-made liquor was also recovered from drums hidden under fodder debris in farms.

The Madhya Pradesh police raided two villages of Guna on October 10. During a search, an official said that when the police started pumping water from the hand pump found on the spot in Bhanpura, it spewed out alcohol.

Police discovered eight drums of raw alcohol, either buried under seven feet of soil or hidden beneath livestock feed in agricultural fields. Hand pumps have been installed over it to extract liquor from them

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP), Pankaj Shrivastava, said, "Prime facie, people dealing in illegal liquor trade had dug underground pits to hide liquor-filled drums. They used a hand pump to take out liquor from these drums, which are then filled in pouches and five-litre cans."

Households Engaged In Producing Country-Made Alcohol

In the village of Bhanpura, almost every family is involved in making local alcohol, and they have set up manufacturing facilities for raw liquor in various locations. A similar village called Sakonya in the Raghogarh region produces a significant amount of raw alcohol, reported NDTV.

Police claim that because both villages are located in forests, they continue to be the primary locations for producing alcohol. The area's dense forest allowed the accused to escape as well, but police have identified the eight accused yet.

SP Shrivastava stated, "The village is dominated by a community, and country-made liquor is being produced in almost every household there. Police had also conducted raids in the past, and further investigation is underway."

Also Read: Railways Float Policy To Replace Its Fuel-Powered Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025



Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Apoorva Chakrayat
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
