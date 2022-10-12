Railways Float Policy To Replace Its Fuel-Powered Fleet With Electric Vehicles By 2025

All section
Environment
Apoorva Chakrayat

India,  12 Oct 2022 12:38 PM GMT

Railway plans to replace the fuel-powered fleet with electric vehicles by 2025. Under the policy, railways would create a massive charging infrastructure at significant railway stations, office buildings, and parking lots.

The Indian Railways has floated a policy to replace its entire fleet of diesel, biofuel, and even natural gas-powered vehicles with electric vehicles by December 2025.

Under the Centre's plan to make India a 100 per cent electric vehicle nation by 2030, a massive charging infrastructure would be built on the premises of significant railway stations, office buildings, and parking lots.

Establishing Charging Infrastructure

The railways will also establish an affordable and accessible charging infrastructure for users such as passengers, visitors, and the general public. The zonal railways' general managers have been instructed to advise their officers to identify and delimit parking spaces in station premises to install EV-charging facilities.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal stated, "PM has approved a program for 100% electrification of Indian Railways. We'll be the largest railways in world to be 100% electrified with 120,000 track km across India. By 2030, we hope to be world's first 100% green railway with net zero emission."

46,000 EV Charging Stations Required To Match Global Benchmark

According to the railways' proposed timeline for the zones, India must install 46,000 EV charging stations by 2030 to meet the global standard, install EV charging stations and phase out 20 per cent of its fleet by December 2023, 60 per cent by 2024, and 100 per cent by 2025, reported NDTV.

EV charging stations would be installed at these locations by Charging Point Operators (CPOs). The railways will determine the parking fee for using the charging infrastructure. The CPOs would provide access to all compatible EV owners and a mobile application allowing EV users to find and book chargers and pay for services digitally.

Additionally, the chargers would be installed per the guidelines of the Central Electricity Authority or other competent agencies and departments.

Also Read: Kerala: Two Women Allegedly Killed In 'Human Sacrifice' In Pathanamthitta District; 1 Held So Far


