'Slept On Floor In 3-4 Degree Celsius': Assam Activist Akhil Gogoi Alleges Mental, Physical Torture In NIA Custody

Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) activist Akhil Gogoi, in a letter from jail on Tuesday, March 23, alleged physical and mental torture in custody and claimed that he was given instant bail by the National Investigation Agency interrogators if he joined RSS or BJP.



Gogoi, who is under arrest since December 2019 for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests, made the allegations in a letter, which was released to the media by his party, reported Hindustan Times.

The letter released by Gogoi's new political outfit Raijor Dal alleged that the leader was taken to Delhi on December 18, 2019, without the Court's permission.

"At the NIA headquarter, I was lodged in lockup no 1 and was given only one dirty blanket. I slept on the floor in 3-4 degree celsius of temperature," Gogoi claimed.

During interrogation, the NIA officials offered him instant bail if he joined the RSS, the letter alleged.

"When I was arguing against the insulting offer, they came out with another proposal of joining the BJP. They said I could contest the Assembly against a vacant seat and become a minister," he said.

The activist also said that he was offered ₹ 20 crores to start an NGO by leaving the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and work against conversion of Assamese people into Christianity.

"When I did not accept any of their proposals, they offered me a meeting with the chief minister and an influential minister of Assam. I turned down that too," Gogoi said.

He alleged that he was called a "disobedient citizen" when he did not accept any of the offers made by the NIA.

"I was threatened with dire consequences if I don't accept their proposals. Death threats also came. I was threatened with at least 10 years of imprisonment. With so much physical and mental torture, I became restless on the night of December 20," Gogoi wrote.

Reacting to the allegations, BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami said, "These are all baseless allegations and nothing but cheap politics. The letter was issued just four days before the polling starts in Assam and it is done only to gain votes.

"However, the people of Assam have understood what Akhil Gogoi is. Assamese people are very mature. Nobody will vote for him and he will lose his deposit," Goswami said.

