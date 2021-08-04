INS Vikrant: First Made-In-India Aircraft Carrier Sets Sail For Maiden Trials

India's most prominent and complex warship indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1), set off on its maiden sea trials today, 50 years after its namesake's pivotal role in the 1971 war.

A tweet from the Navy Spokesperson's handle mentioned that it's a proud and historic moment for India. It essentially represents a significant step in the quest for an Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Make in India initiative and promised many more would follow.

Now India is one of the few nations with the niche capability to design, build and amalgamate a state-of-the-art aircraft carrier at home. Despite the challenges faced due to the ongoing pandemic, reaching this milestone was made possible only by all stakeholders' combined and dedicated efforts

Design Of INS Vikrant

Vikrant is 262m long, a maximum of 62m wide and 59m high, including the superstructure. It has 14 decks - five in the superstructure. Designed for a crew of around 1,700, it has over 2,300 compartments, including cabins to accommodate women officers.



The ship has been designed with a very high degree of automation for machinery operation, ship navigation, and survivability has a top speed of around 28 knots (approx. 52 km per hour) and cruising speed of 18 knots (approx. 33.37 km per hour) with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles (approx. 13,900 km), the Navy said in its statement.

Tribute To 75 Years Of Independence

It will help India secure its interests in the maritime domain, Singh stated after visiting Vikrant, docked in Kerala's Cochin Port. Vikrant will approximately be operating with the 24 Russian-built MiG-29K fighter jets - the same already deployed on the INS Vikramaditya, currently the Navy's only operational aircraft carrier.

Next year's commissioning of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) will be a well-deserved tribute to 75 years of India's independence. The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 will possess nearly 75 per cent of the nationally sourced content - from design specs to steel used in construction and from the key weapons to the sensors.

