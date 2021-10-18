AIIMS Students Stage Ramleela Parody, Apologise After Facing Outrage

The student union of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) issued an apology on Sunday, October 17, for a Ramleela skit put up by some students of their institute.

The video clips of the skit went viral on social media and drew outrage from netizens for hurting religious sentiments. Users said it was a 'disrespectful portrayal' of religious figures and demanded stringent action against the people involved in conducting the play.

According to the India Today report, the skit was performed by first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the campus on the occasion of Dusshera.

Ramayana mocked & insulted by the youth at Delhi AIIMS during #Ramleela. Reportedly the show was Hosted by a 1st-year MBBS student Soyeb Aftab. Education app @unacademy is blatantly supporting all the disrespect and mockery of Sanatan dharma by showing the videos on its platform. pic.twitter.com/EWwebRTPVN — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) October 17, 2021

After facing wrath, the AIIMS administration discussed with students on the issue. The officials claimed that the skit was not part of the official event and was played impromptu by students. Reportedly, the authorities assured that such an incident would not be repeated and said it had realised the matter's sensitivity.



The student's union took to social media to apologise on behalf of the students.

A videoclip of a Ramleela skit done by some students of AIIMS has been circulating on social media. On behalf of the students, we apologise for the conduct of this skit which was not meant to hurt anyone's sentiments. We will ensure that no such activity takes place in the future https://t.co/wCGa0rocIn — AIIMS Student Association (@AIIMS_SA) October 17, 2021

A student, who was part of the act, told the media that the play wasn't conducted to hurt anyone's sentiments but was orgnaised out of 'childishness'. But when they saw the video, they felt ashamed, the media reported.



"I and all of us want to apologise and assure that something like this will never happen again. It is being said that the AIIMS is Hinduphobic and that here Hindu festivals are not respected, which is not true," the media quoted the student as saying.

He said the Hindu festivals are celebrated with all the respect and grandeur on the campus. In no way, any of them are against the religion or its values, he added.

Also Read: Crowdfunding Comes To The Rescue Of Civic Hospital In Matheran