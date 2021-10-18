All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
AIIMS Students Stage Ramleela Parody, Apologise After Facing Outrage

Credits: Twitter (Organiser Weekly) 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

AIIMS Students Stage Ramleela Parody, Apologise After Facing Outrage

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Delhi,  18 Oct 2021 7:17 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The video clips of the skit went viral on social media and drew outrage from netizens for hurting religious sentiments. Users said it was a 'disrespectful portrayal' of religious figures and demanded stringent action against the people involved in conducting the play.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The student union of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) issued an apology on Sunday, October 17, for a Ramleela skit put up by some students of their institute.

The video clips of the skit went viral on social media and drew outrage from netizens for hurting religious sentiments. Users said it was a 'disrespectful portrayal' of religious figures and demanded stringent action against the people involved in conducting the play.

According to the India Today report, the skit was performed by first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the campus on the occasion of Dusshera.

After facing wrath, the AIIMS administration discussed with students on the issue. The officials claimed that the skit was not part of the official event and was played impromptu by students. Reportedly, the authorities assured that such an incident would not be repeated and said it had realised the matter's sensitivity.

The student's union took to social media to apologise on behalf of the students.

A student, who was part of the act, told the media that the play wasn't conducted to hurt anyone's sentiments but was orgnaised out of 'childishness'. But when they saw the video, they felt ashamed, the media reported.

"I and all of us want to apologise and assure that something like this will never happen again. It is being said that the AIIMS is Hinduphobic and that here Hindu festivals are not respected, which is not true," the media quoted the student as saying.

He said the Hindu festivals are celebrated with all the respect and grandeur on the campus. In no way, any of them are against the religion or its values, he added.

Also Read: Crowdfunding Comes To The Rescue Of Civic Hospital In Matheran

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Ramleela 
skit 
AIIMS 
Parody 
student union 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X