AIIMS Students Stage Ramleela Parody, Apologise After Facing Outrage

The student union of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) issued an apology on Sunday, October 17, for a Ramleela skit put up by some students of their institute.
The video clips of the skit went viral on social media and drew outrage from netizens for hurting religious sentiments. Users said it was a 'disrespectful portrayal' of religious figures and demanded stringent action against the people involved in conducting the play.
According to the India Today report, the skit was performed by first-year MBBS students near the hostel quadrangle at the campus on the occasion of Dusshera.
After facing wrath, the AIIMS administration discussed with students on the issue. The officials claimed that the skit was not part of the official event and was played impromptu by students. Reportedly, the authorities assured that such an incident would not be repeated and said it had realised the matter's sensitivity.
The student's union took to social media to apologise on behalf of the students.
A student, who was part of the act, told the media that the play wasn't conducted to hurt anyone's sentiments but was orgnaised out of 'childishness'. But when they saw the video, they felt ashamed, the media reported.
"I and all of us want to apologise and assure that something like this will never happen again. It is being said that the AIIMS is Hinduphobic and that here Hindu festivals are not respected, which is not true," the media quoted the student as saying.
He said the Hindu festivals are celebrated with all the respect and grandeur on the campus. In no way, any of them are against the religion or its values, he added.
