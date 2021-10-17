Crowdfunding Comes To The Rescue Of Civic Hospital In Matheran

A group of residents in Matheran, Maharashtra, have started crowdfunding to rehabilitate the hill station's civic-run Byramjee Jeejeebhoy hospital.

"The hospital is modest - with five beds for boys and five beds for girls," said Adil Kekoo Gandhy, one of the residents who is raising donations with three others. "Two resident doctors work there. It's in horrible shape, so we're raising funds through social media. The cost of upgrading the hospital is estimated to be roughly ₹ 1.75 crore, with an additional ₹ 60 lakh required for the outpatient section. We've already received Rs 60 lakh and have begun work on the OPD," he added.



Poor Facilities At Hospital

Gandhy said that even a mildly sick patient gets sent in an ambulance to Karjat, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, or Mumbai. "However, this hospital was heavily used under Covid's reign, and we realised it needed to be updated," he added.

Although the hospital has an operating room, it lacks the necessary equipment. Gandhy stated that following the makeover, they would like a professional institute to run it, reported The Indian Express.

Matheran has a population of 7,000 people, including inhabitants from Jummapati and the nearby villages."

"The hospital is not recognised on the development plan of Matheran as an amenity," stated Hema Ramani of the Bombay Environmental Action Group. It is easier to obtain financing if it has been designated as an amenity.

