AIIMS Doctor Absconding After He Rapes Junior Colleague In Campus; Case Filed

The Logical Indian Crew

AIIMS Doctor Absconding After He Rapes Junior Colleague In Campus; Case Filed

Delhi,  16 Oct 2021 6:49 AM GMT

The accused and the survivor were invited to a birthday party. After the celebrations were over, the woman decided to stay back for a night, and the accused later forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her.

A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, allegedly raped his junior colleague during a birthday party inside the campus. The accused has been absconding after the incident.

The incident took place on September 26, but the information about it was revealed on October 11. The rapist, a married man, and the victim were invited to a birthday party by one of her colleagues.

The accused had gotten a residential accommodation at the campus and lived with the family. Reportedly, on the night of the incident, the family was out of town.

The woman and her colleague had a few drinks at the party and were in the senior's room. After the celebrations were over, she decided to stay back for a night, and the accused later forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her.

The Hauz Khas Police recorded her statement and registered a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 377 (Unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code.

The department conducted raids at places the accused usually visited, along with technical surveillance, NDTV reported. The team will also interrogate people who were present at the party. A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) was also done, the police added.

