PM Modi Launches 7 Defence Companies To Make India World's Biggest Military Power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, October 15, launched seven defence companies and dedicated them to the country on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami.

The government passed an order on June 16 to convert the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) from a government department into seven fully government-owned corporate entities to improve self-reliance on the nation's defence preparedness, Outlook reported.



"India is taking new resolutions to build a new future. There is more transparency and trust in the defence sector than before," Modi said while launching the companies. "Under the Aatmnirbhar Bharat scheme, the government's goal is to make India world's biggest military power on its own," he added.

The seven new defence companies that have been incorporated are—Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Gliders India Limited (GIL), India Optel Limited (IOL), Munitions India Limited (MIL), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), and Yantra India Limited (YIL), the PMO's statement read.

Major Reforms In Defence Sector

Modi said that significant reforms have been introduced in the defence sector, and instead of the conventional stagnant policies, the single-window system has been rolled out now.



"After Independence, there was much need to upgrade ordnance factories, adopt new-age technologies, but it did not get much attention," the PM said.



There have been crucial developments in the indigenous artillery sector over the last 10 years. There are now four gun production hubs in five states in India. Firms like L&T, Tata Advanced Systems and Bharat Forge have set up gun production lines within the country to compete with the erstwhile monopoly, state-owned ordnance factories.



The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said that the new strategy for defence production would focus on, 'Import substitution, diversification, newer opportunities and exports'.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the defence industry associations were present at the launch.

