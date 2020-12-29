Trending

New COVID Strain: After Telangana, Now 250 UK Returnees Untraceable In Karnataka, Orders Issued To Find Them In 48 Hours

Over 300 passengers, who returned from the United Kingdom to India are untraceable, 250 in Karnataka, 62 in Odisha, and 17 in Rajasthan. The development comes after 279 passengers returning from the UK to Telangana were untraceable.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   29 Dec 2020 2:28 PM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Over 250 passengers in Karnataka, 62 in Odisha, and 17 in Rajasthan who returned from the United Kingdom to India are untraceable. The development comes after 279 passengers returning from the UK to Telangana were untraceable.

Karnataka state home minister has now ordered the officials to trace them within 48 hours.

As of now, of the total UK returnees, six have tested positive for the new mutated strain of coronavirus. Among them, three are reported from Karnataka's Bengaluru.

In Rajasthan, when the teams that were formed to take samples of the returnees reached their addresses, they were not found, TimesNow reported.

On Monday, the Odisha government confirmed that nearly 62 returnees of the total 181 are untraceable, despite the administration's efforts to keep a check on the new strain of coronavirus. The passengers returned from the UK between November 30 and December 21.

Of the total, 119 underwent the COVID-19 tests, and six of them tested positive for the infection. Their genome sequencing is underway to confirm if they are infected with the new variant, reported NDTV.

The authorities cannot contact the 62 returnees, suspecting they might have given wrong information in their declaration forms, said Director of Public Health, Dr Niranjan Mishra, said.

In Gurugram, Haryana, the Health department has sought to Police action against 38 UK returnees in the city, who remain untraceable. As per the latest updates, over 319 travellers who returned from the UK to Gurugram tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

According to the data provided by the Haryana administration, people who remain untraceable have increased from 695 to 714.

