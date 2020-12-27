Telangana: 279 UK Returnees Untraceable, 184 Gave Wrong Contact Details

Over 279 passengers who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) to Telangana are untraceable, state health officials said on Saturday.

The Telangana police said that 184 people had given wrong phone numbers and addresses, reported Times Now. He added that 92 untraceable returnees are from the neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka.

State Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao has said that people who have contracted the new type of virus don't need to panic. They just need to be vigilant, use the mask properly, follow physical distancing and wash their hands regularly, he said.

He added that 937 out of the 1,216 people have been identified and tested for COVID-19 of which two persons were found positive on Saturday.

As per the state government release, 79 people in close contacts of the 18 people infected with the new strain of COVID-19 have been put in quarantine and their health condition is being monitored closely.

The samples of those who tested positive have been sent to the Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here for genome sequencing.

A new strain of coronavirus was detected in the UK last week, which is 70% more transmissible compared to other strains.

Rao has appealed to people with a travel history to the UK to report to the health department so that the medical health staff can go to their home and conduct tests.

People who have come directly to the state from the UK after December 9 or have travelled through the UK have been requested to provide their details by calling 040-24651119 or WhatsApp to 9154170960.

