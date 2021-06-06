After Outrage, Delhi Hospital Withdraws Circular Barring Nurses From Speaking In Malayalam

On Saturday, June 5,the Delhi government-run GB Pant hospital in Delhi issued a circular barring its nursing staff from speaking in Malayalam on the premises of the medical facility. It evoked sharp criticism. The circular, which was issued by the nursing superintendent without any instructions or knowledge of the hospital administration and the Delhi government, stands withdrawn with immediate effect, a new order issued by the Medical Director Dr Anil Agarwal read on Sunday, June 6, reported First Post.



It warned them of serious action if they do 'not' talk in English or Hindi. The circular was issued based on a complaint that speaking Malayalam in the hospital was becoming 'inconvenient' and stated that maximum patients and colleagues did not know the language. The hospital administration has also communicated strict action will be taken.

The nurses at the facility had criticised the move, saying they speak to patients in Hindi. Congress leaders, including Thiruvananthapuram MP Sashi Tharoor and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, had criticised the move.





Malayalam is as Indian as any other Indian language.



Stop language discrimination! pic.twitter.com/SSBQiQyfFi — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 6, 2021





It boggles the mind that in democratic India a government institution can tell its nurses not to speak in their mother tongue to others who understand them. This is unacceptable, crude,offensive and a violation of the basic human rights of Indian citizens. A reprimand is overdue! pic.twitter.com/za7Y4yYzzX — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 5, 2021

GB Pant nurses' association president Liladhar Ramchandani claimed that the order came in after a complaint was sent by a patient to a senior officer in the health department, regarding the use of Malayalam language at the hospital. "The union disagrees with the wordings used in the circular," she added, reported ABP News.

