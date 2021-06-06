Delhi Cops Save Man's Life After Facebook Notifies Live Suicide Attempt

A timely alert from Facebook and quick action on the part of the Delhi Police helped save the life of a 39-year-old who was trying to commit suicide after an altercation with his neighbours.

A suspected self-harm live video was broadcast by the user, and the authorities were informed by Facebook's US headquarters.

"On the night of June 3 or June 4, 2021, when Sohan Lal (name changed) inflicted multiple, deep cuts on his hand, after an altercation with neighbors, little did he know that his life will be saved by a midnight call from 14,000 km away. Sohan Lal, a widower, and a father of two young kids, who works in a sweet shop, has been emotionally vulnerable since the death of his wife in 2016. The altercation with neighbors, triggered him to take the extreme step. While doing so, he broadcasted it live on Facebook," an official statement said, reported NDTV.

"Immediately, the actionable information was shared with Police Station Palam Village. Simultaneously, the information, including the likely location of the person and his Facebook live clip in which he was showing suicidal tendencies, was also shared with the Delhi Police Command Room, for activating the nearby PCR Vans and Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs)," the statement said.



The unit swing into action and PSI Amit Kumar of PS Palam Village, took immediate cognizance of the matter and rushed to the given address to trace the man who was on the verge of committing suicide," the statement revealed.

The man was found in a semi-conscious and inebriated state. His mother, sister and two minor children were also present in the house, reported The Hindu. "He was constantly saying he wanted to die. We somehow managed to take him to a nearby hospital where they gave him first-aid but said they couldn't admit him. We then took him to AIIMS where he is undergoing treatment," Mr. Kumar said, adding that he is stable

