Caste discrimination
After Bulli Bai Muslim Women Auction, Netizens Unearth Telegram Group Targeting Hindu Women

Credits: Wikimedia 

Trending
After 'Bulli Bai' Muslim Women Auction, Netizens Unearth Telegram Group Targeting Hindu Women

India,  5 Jan 2022 10:29 AM GMT

The issue was brought to attention on Wednesday, January 5, by a verified social media user, who informed that a channel was being run on the Telegram application since June 2021, in which using pictures of Hindu women were uploaded with permission.

The recent 'Bulli Bai' app incident, wherein the images of Muslim women were auctioned and morphed, took the internet by storm. However, the objectification is not limited to Muslims but Hindu women as well.

Days after the Bulli Bai case, another abusive channel was reported, where Hindu women were abused, trolled and their images were widely circulated.

Netizens Notified The Channel

The issue was brought to attention on Wednesday, January 5, by a verified social media user, who informed that a channel was being run on the Telegram application since June 2021, in which using pictures of Hindu women were uploaded with permission.

Probe Ordered

The channel has now been blocked, according to the Hindustan Times report. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the ministry was coordinating with all the state police authorities to probe the matter.

Arrests In Bulli Bai App Case

As per the updates on the previous case, the Mumbai police have arrested three people, including two from Uttarakhand and one from Bengaluru. The team is also looking for more people involved directly and indirectly in the crime.

Among the accused is an 18-year-old girl, identified as Shweta Singh, a native of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. After recently completing her higher secondary school, Singh was preparing for college entrance exams. Her role in the crime has not been disclosed as of now.

Reportedly, the ministry is also looking into summoning GitHub's (Bulli Bai's hosting platform) local coordinators or officials to expedite the investigation process between the firm and the government agencies.

Also Read: #ModiGoBack: Punjab Farmer Unions Unwelcome PM, Says He's Responsible For Farmers' Deaths

