Caste discrimination
#ModiGoBack: Punjab Farmer Unions Unwelcome PM, Says Hes Responsible For Farmers Deaths

Credits: Wikipedia, Twitter

Protest and injustice
#ModiGoBack: Punjab Farmer Unions Unwelcome PM, Says He's Responsible For Farmers' Deaths

Punjab,  5 Jan 2022 7:10 AM GMT

The union said that the country's Prime Minister held no sympathy for the farmers and pretended to speak highly of them. If Modi wishes to give anything to Punjab, it must be the legal guarantee of MSP and prevent misuse of natural resources of Punjab, instead of launching big projects, the union added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Punjab's Ferozpur on Wednesday, January 5, as the upcoming assembly election's date is nearing. The minister is visiting the state after two years and the time since the repeal of the farm bills.

He will be addressing at a programme in Ferozpur, with an expected crowd of more than three lakh people. The PM said he would be laying the foundation stone of the development works worth Rs 42,750 crores.

The works include the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway, a PGI satellite centre in Ferozepur and two medical colleges.

BJP's digital handles and supporters welcomed the Prime Minister and ran hashtags, "#PunjabwelcomesModiji", #Modi4Punjab, #NawaPunjab Bhajpade Baal and #ModiwithPunjab.

However, his visit has also met with several objections.

Farmer Unions Unwelcome PM

The umbrella union of 40 farmer groups, Kisan Ekta Morcha, on January 3, had announced holding a protest against his Punjab visit and running a campaign on social media with hashtag #ModiGoBack, in view of the contentious farm bills that were introduced and the deaths of hundreds of farmers during the time.

The unions had said they would run the protest on the ground and via social media handles.

The union started running the hashtag on social media, alleging that the PM was responsible for the death of 700 farmers during the protest. "His arrogance did not allow him to speak a word of condolence for the martyrs," the poster read.

"We do not welcome the killer of our precious lives; We do not welcome the one who has ruined so many lives; We do not welcome the one who s saving the culprits & blaming the victims," the union tweeted.

The union said they would not forget the atrocities and bullying their elderly went through. "You are not welcome in Punjab," they said.


The union said that the country's Prime Minister held no sympathy for the farmers and pretended to speak highly of them. If Modi wishes to give anything to Punjab, it must be the legal guarantee of MSP and prevent misuse of natural resources of Punjab, instead of launching big projects, the union added.

According to The Indian Express report, three approach roads leading to the Ferozepur venue were blocked early morning by Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC) members. The members alleged that the government has not responded to the farmers' deaths and the issue of the minimum support price (MSP).

But the roads were partially cleared at around 9:30 am, after the farmers were assured of having a round of talk with Modi on January 15.

Also Read: 'Lost Will To Play': Para-Badminton Player Manasi Joshi Alleges Biased Umpiring In Odisha Nationals

