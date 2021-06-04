Trending

Petrol Prices Hit New High, Breaches Rs 100 Mark In Mumbai

Fuel prices have experienced a string of 43 hikes and just four cuts in just about five months into the year.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Jun 2021 2:34 PM GMT
Writer : Madhusree Goswami | Editor : Ankita Singh | Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Image Credit: Pixabay

Petrol and diesel prices hit an all-time high on Friday, June 4. While petrol prices have become dearer by 27 paise per litre, diesel prices went up by ₹28 paise a litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price jumped to 94.76 per litre, while diesel price has increased to 85.66 per litre. The price of petrol remained above the ₹100-mark in Mumbai (₹ 100.98 per litre). Diesel was priced at 92.99 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) as reported by Money Control.

The petrol price in Chennai stood at Rs 96.23 and the diesel price at Rs 90.38 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Kolkata were reduced to 94.76 per litre and 88.51 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices differ across states depending on local taxation like a value-added tax (VAT) and factors such as freight charges. Rajasthan reportedly levies the highest VAT on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

43 Hikes In Five Months

It is only June and yet the fuel prices have experienced a string of 43 hikes and just four cuts, reported Business Today. In January and February this year, the prices were increased 10 and 16 times, respectively. In March and April, there was no hike just after the election dates for five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry -- were announced on February 27.

Instead, the prices went down three times in March and once in April, leading to a fall in petrol prices by 0.61 and 0.16 per litre, respectively, and diesel by ₹0.60 and ₹0.14 per litre, respectively. But in May, prices were hiked 16 times. On the first day of June 1, petrol and diesel prices were again increased amounting to a total of 43 hikes in just over five months this year.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves travelling, exploring and learning about new cultures and places.

