Petrol Touches Rs 97.86 Per Litre In Mumbai After Fuel Price Hike; Highest Among Metro Cities

Hannah Jacob
Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.
India's largest oil retailer, Indian Oil, increased the fuel prices on Monday, May 10. The petrol and diesel prices were stable for the last two days. In Delhi, petrol prices increased by ₹0.26 from ₹91.27 per litre to ₹91.53 per litre, and petrol prices have increased by ₹0.33 from ₹81.73 per litre to ₹82.06 per litre reported NDTV. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at ₹97.86 per litre, while diesel was sold at ₹89.17 per litre. The new prices are in effect from 6:00 am daily.
The rates of domestic fuel are aligned by state-run companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum by taking the global crude oil prices by the foreign exchange into account.
The fuel prices per litre in major Indian cities are as follows:
|City
|Petrol
|Diesel
|New Delhi
|₹91.53
|₹82.06
|Kolkata
|₹91.66
|₹84.9
|Chennai
|₹93.38
|₹86.96
|Mumbai
|₹97.86
|₹89.17
