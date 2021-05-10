Finance

Petrol Touches Rs 97.86 Per Litre In Mumbai After Fuel Price Hike; Highest Among Metro Cities

Indian Oil, on Monday, increased the fuel prices after a gap of two days. At present petrol has crossed ₹100 per litre mark in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan and Annupur in Madhya Pradesh.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   10 May 2021 8:43 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-05-10T14:17:19+05:30
Writer : Hannah Jacob | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Petrol Touches Rs 97.86 Per Litre In Mumbai After Fuel Price Hike; Highest Among Metro Cities

Image Credits: India.com

India's largest oil retailer, Indian Oil, increased the fuel prices on Monday, May 10. The petrol and diesel prices were stable for the last two days. In Delhi, petrol prices increased by ₹0.26 from ₹91.27 per litre to ₹91.53 per litre, and petrol prices have increased by ₹0.33 from ₹81.73 per litre to ₹82.06 per litre reported NDTV. In Mumbai, petrol was sold at ₹97.86 per litre, while diesel was sold at ₹89.17 per litre. The new prices are in effect from 6:00 am daily.

The rates of domestic fuel are aligned by state-run companies like Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum by taking the global crude oil prices by the foreign exchange into account.

The fuel prices per litre in major Indian cities are as follows:

City
Petrol
Diesel
New Delhi
₹91.53
₹82.06
Kolkata
₹91.66
₹84.9
Chennai
₹93.38
₹86.96
Mumbai
₹97.86
₹89.17
Petrol prices crossed ₹100 per litre in Sriganganagar in Rajasthan and Annupur in Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax on petrol and diesel in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh.
The present rise comes after crude oil prices rose by over 1 per cent on Monday after a major cyberattack that forced the shutdown of critical fuel supply pipelines in the United States.
Indian oil prices change almost every day depending upon the exchange rate, the crude oil prices in the international market, and the demand in the Indian market. Both petrol and diesel don't come under GST, and the Centre as well as state government levy taxes on it. If the taxes are removed, the price of a litre of petrol might come down by at least ₹50. However, these taxes are a major revenue source for the governments. For more information about taxes on fuel, please watch The Logical Indian's explainer below.

Also Read: Union Minister Writes To CM Yogi Adityanath Over 'Oxygen' Shortage In Bareilly

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Hannah Jacob

Hannah Jacob

(Remote Intern)

Hannah Jacob P is an observant and passionate young woman who loves to find unheard stories and help to make anyone's day better through those stories. Besides searching for social impact stories, she loves to read about human behavior.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian