86% Of Companies In Four-Day Working Week Trial Gave The New Policy Thumbs-Up: Research

A ground-breaking research conducted to evaluate the feasibility of a four-day workweek in the United Kingdom has found great support from the participating corporations. As per reports, nine out of ten corporations said they would be open to continuing with the four-day work week policy after the initial six-month trial period.

As per reports, the research was carried out by researchers from Boston College and the universities of Oxford and Cambridge in collaboration with 4 Day Week Global, a not-for-profit group that cooperated with a think tank named Autonomy.

As reported by BBC, Joe O'Connor, chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, was quoted as saying, "We are learning that for many it is a fairly smooth transition and for some, there are some understandable hurdles, especially among those that have comparatively fixed or inflexible practices, systems or cultures dating back well into the last century."

Findings Of The Research

According to the research, over 70 companies took part in the six-month-long assessment. They ranged in various industries, including retail, technology, food, and hospitality, as well as small local businesses like fish shops. The test began in June, and within three months, the companies had come on board with the new policy.

The researchers stated that over 3,300 employees from 41 organisations participated in the midterm poll and shared their opinions.

Surprisingly, 88 per cent of the participants responded that the new system was a success. In contrast, 86 per cent indicated they were inclined to continue working a four-day week when the experiment was over.

The team came up with a grading scale from one to five, with the rating of one denoting an 'extremely smooth' shift. In their replies, 78 per cent of the workers gave the reduced work week a score of one or two. While this was happening, 46 per cent of firms said that productivity was unchanged.

