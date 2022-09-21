All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
86% Of Companies In Four-Day Working Week Trial Gave The New Policy Thumbs-Up: Research

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

86% Of Companies In Four-Day Working Week Trial Gave The New Policy Thumbs-Up: Research

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  21 Sep 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Surprisingly, 88 per cent of the participants responded that the new system was a success, while 86 per cent indicated they were inclined to continue working a four-day week when the experiment was over.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A ground-breaking research conducted to evaluate the feasibility of a four-day workweek in the United Kingdom has found great support from the participating corporations. As per reports, nine out of ten corporations said they would be open to continuing with the four-day work week policy after the initial six-month trial period.

As per reports, the research was carried out by researchers from Boston College and the universities of Oxford and Cambridge in collaboration with 4 Day Week Global, a not-for-profit group that cooperated with a think tank named Autonomy.

As reported by BBC, Joe O'Connor, chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, was quoted as saying, "We are learning that for many it is a fairly smooth transition and for some, there are some understandable hurdles, especially among those that have comparatively fixed or inflexible practices, systems or cultures dating back well into the last century."

Findings Of The Research

According to the research, over 70 companies took part in the six-month-long assessment. They ranged in various industries, including retail, technology, food, and hospitality, as well as small local businesses like fish shops. The test began in June, and within three months, the companies had come on board with the new policy.

The researchers stated that over 3,300 employees from 41 organisations participated in the midterm poll and shared their opinions.

Surprisingly, 88 per cent of the participants responded that the new system was a success. In contrast, 86 per cent indicated they were inclined to continue working a four-day week when the experiment was over.

The team came up with a grading scale from one to five, with the rating of one denoting an 'extremely smooth' shift. In their replies, 78 per cent of the workers gave the reduced work week a score of one or two. While this was happening, 46 per cent of firms said that productivity was unchanged.

Also Read: After Chandigarh University, Massive Protest Breaks Out At LPU Over 21-Year-Old Student's Suicide

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Four-Day Working Week 
New Policy 
4 Day Week Global 

Must Reads

Video Of Students Singing 'Raghupathi Raghav Raja Ram' In J&K School Shared With Communal Spin
'Acche Din Aayenge Sir': This Young Graduate Working As Gas Delivery Agent Is Reinstilling Hopes Of Better Tomorrow
SpiceJet Sends 80 pilots On Unpaid Leave For 3 Months, Calls It Temporary Cost-Saving Measure
Netizens Question 'Journalistic Values' After Reporter Asks Pak Women's Team About Their Shorts After Historical Win
Similar Posts
SpiceJet Sends 80 pilots On Unpaid Leave For 3 Months, Calls It Temporary Cost-Saving Measure
Trending

SpiceJet Sends 80 pilots On Unpaid Leave For 3 Months, Calls It Temporary Cost-Saving Measure

The Logical Indian Crew
Must Visit At Least Once: This Pothole In Bengaluru Made It To Google Maps, Receives 5 Star Rating
Trending

'Must Visit At Least Once': This Pothole In Bengaluru Made It To Google Maps, Receives 5 Star

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Army Begins Process To Erase British Colonial Past; To Review Unit Names, Uniform
Trending

Indian Army Begins Process To Erase British Colonial Past; To Review Unit Names, Uniform

The Logical Indian Crew
After Chandigarh University, Massive Protest Breaks Out At LPU Over 21-Year-Old Students Suicide
Trending

After Chandigarh University, Massive Protest Breaks Out At LPU Over 21-Year-Old Student's Suicide

The Logical Indian Crew
With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases
Trending

With 101 Fresh Infections In The Last Week, Delhi Records Sharp Spike In Dengue Cases

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X