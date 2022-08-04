7-Year-Old Works As Zomato Delivery Boy, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein it can be seen that a boy is working as a Zomato delivery executive. The boy's identity is unknown yet, and he is said to have taken up his father's job, who met with an accident.

The video was released by Rahul Mittal, and he claimed that the boy is 7 years old. He urged Zomato to support the boy's family after the accident of his father, who also works as a delivery agent for Zomato.

This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato pic.twitter.com/5KqBv6OVVG — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 1, 2022

Reactions By Netizens



50,000 people have watched the video, and the count is increasing. The boy's resilience at such a young age moved Twitter users, who applauded him for stepping up to take care of his family during a time of need.

In the video, it can be seen that Mittal asks the boy why he is doing this. The boy could be seen in the video sharing details about his working hours and that he uses a bicycle to deliver food to homes.

Yeah but riding a bicycle at 11 Pm deleivering stuff needs courage for a young boy like him — RAHUL MITTAL (@therahulmittal) August 2, 2022

kindly share more details in DM, will take care of his studies and expenditure. — Anurag Tripathi (@cdsjourney_) August 4, 2022

Thank you for sharing this. In an ideal world a kid should not have to work to meet family needs, but we do not live in such world. He's just trying to help his father.By Raising such issues, it brings awareness and I hope zomato helps them out appropriately. — Harry P. (@boredfishie) August 4, 2022

"This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato," Mittal said in his tweet, tagging the food delivery giant, as reported by NDTV.

Questions Raised On Child Labour

Zomato replied to the tweet, asking Mittal to share more details about the boy to help him.

The boy goes on to say that he cycles door-to-door from 6 pm-11 pm to deliver food after finishing school in the morning.

Certain users raised concerns associated with child labour, while many offered to help. Zomato has further tweeted to ask details about the boy so that the company can extend help and look into the ethical concerns closely.

Also Read: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents