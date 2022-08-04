All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
7-Year-Old Works As Zomato Delivery Boy, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

Image Credits: Twitter/ Rahul Mittal

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

7-Year-Old Works As Zomato Delivery Boy, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video

Tanmay Channa

Writer: Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing BSc.Economics from NMIMS University, Mumbai. I have a deep interest for research and journalism.

See article by Tanmay Channa

India,  4 Aug 2022 12:39 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-04T18:24:38+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Tanmay Channa

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing BSc.Economics from NMIMS University, Mumbai. I have a deep interest for research and journalism.

See article by Tanmay Channa

The boy's identity is unknown yet, and he is said to have taken up his father's job, who met with an accident.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media wherein it can be seen that a boy is working as a Zomato delivery executive. The boy's identity is unknown yet, and he is said to have taken up his father's job, who met with an accident.

The video was released by Rahul Mittal, and he claimed that the boy is 7 years old. He urged Zomato to support the boy's family after the accident of his father, who also works as a delivery agent for Zomato.

Reactions By Netizens

50,000 people have watched the video, and the count is increasing. The boy's resilience at such a young age moved Twitter users, who applauded him for stepping up to take care of his family during a time of need.

In the video, it can be seen that Mittal asks the boy why he is doing this. The boy could be seen in the video sharing details about his working hours and that he uses a bicycle to deliver food to homes.

"This 7 year boy is doing his father job as his father met with an accident the boy go to school in the morning and after 6 he work as a delivery boy for @zomato we need to motivate the energy of this boy and help his father to get into feet #zomato," Mittal said in his tweet, tagging the food delivery giant, as reported by NDTV.

Questions Raised On Child Labour

Zomato replied to the tweet, asking Mittal to share more details about the boy to help him.

The boy goes on to say that he cycles door-to-door from 6 pm-11 pm to deliver food after finishing school in the morning.

Certain users raised concerns associated with child labour, while many offered to help. Zomato has further tweeted to ask details about the boy so that the company can extend help and look into the ethical concerns closely.

Also Read: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Appoint Psychiatric Counsellor In Each School After Recurring Suicide Incidents

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tanmay Channa
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tanmay Channa
inspiring 
food delivery 
zomato 
7year boy 

Must Reads

Over 500 Toilets Meant For PwD Can Be Used By Transgenders: Delhi Govt To HC
7-Year-Old Works As Zomato Delivery Boy, Netizens Divided Over Viral Video
India Adds 10 New Wetlands In Ramsar Sites List, Equals China With Total Tally Of 64
Going Green! Over 1000 E-Buses To Run On Bengal Roads By 2023
Similar Posts
Over 500 Toilets Meant For PwD Can Be Used By Transgenders: Delhi Govt To HC
Trending

Over 500 Toilets Meant For PwD Can Be Used By Transgenders: Delhi Govt To HC

The Logical Indian Crew
Har Ghar Tiranga: Heres Everything That You Need To Know From Past Week
Trending

'Har Ghar Tiranga': Here's Everything That You Need To Know From Past Week

The Logical Indian Crew
UP: In Absence Of Ambulance, Man Forced To Carry Sons Body On Shoulders For 2 Km In Rain
Trending

UP: In Absence Of Ambulance, Man Forced To Carry Son's Body On Shoulders For 2 Km In Rain

The Logical Indian Crew
Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Conducts Multiple Raids At TMC Leaders Homes In West Bengal
Trending

Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Conducts Multiple Raids At TMC Leaders' Homes In West Bengal

The Logical Indian Crew
Indian Students From Gujarat With Top Scores In Proficiency Test (IELTS) Fail To Speak English Before US Court: Report
Trending

Indian Students From Gujarat With Top Scores In Proficiency Test (IELTS) Fail To Speak English...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X