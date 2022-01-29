61-Year-Old Retired School Teacher Cracks NEET But Misses Seat On Technical Grounds

Learning has no age! This has been proved by a 61-year-old retired school teacher K. Sivaprakasam belonging to Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. He has cleared NEET-2021 and applied for an MBBS seat under the government quota. He was called for counselling, but his application was rejected because he did not pursue his school education under the 10+2 system.

K. Sivaprakasam cracked the NEET exam and got 349th rank in the government quota list. He scored 249 marks in the exam.



What Do The Officials Have To Say?

Dr. P. Vasanthamani, Selection Committee Secretary, said that K. Sivaprakasam had done the pre-university course (PUC). This system was abolished later on. Another officer said, "We included his name in the rank list but sought an opinion from higher officials and lawyers. Government quota is for those students who have cleared 10+2," reported Times of India.

Age Is Just A Number!

We have a lot of people around us who had the determination to give the exams despite being old and proved that learning has no age. Hukumdas Vaishnav, a 77-year-old retired government employee from Jalore, Rajasthan registered himself for class 12th exams after failing class 10th exams 55 times, reported Times of India.

In 2020, a retired 64-year-old banker, Jay Kishore Pradhan from Odisha, cracked NEET. He secured a good rank and qualified for VIMSAR. He intended to serve the people till his last breath, reported Hindustan Times.



In 2019, a 105-year-old Bhageerathi Amma from Kerala gave her class 4th exams and became the oldest student in the nation to clear the paper. She passed the exam conducted by State Literacy Mission at Kollam, reported Times of India.



Barmer in Rajasthan saw many older adults appearing in state open exams for class 10th and 12th in 2017, reported Times of India.



In 2016, Shiv Charan Yadav from Rajasthan, at the age of 77, gave his 47th attempt at class 10 state board exams. Due to many reasons, he could not clear the exam, but he did not lose hope and was always filled with perseverance and was determined to clear the exam, reported India Today.



Also Read: Remembering Indian Braveheart K M Cariappa, Whom Even Enemy Used To Salute