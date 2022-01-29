All section
Remembering Indian Braveheart K M Cariappa, Whom Even Enemy Used To Salute

Image Credits: Wikipedia

History
Remembering Indian Braveheart K M Cariappa, Whom Even Enemy Used To Salute

India,  29 Jan 2022

Field Marshal K M Cariappa was the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He led Indian forces on the Western Front during the Indo-Pak War of 1947. He was appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army in 1949. He is one of only two Indian Army officers to hold the Five-star rank of Field Marshal.

Indian Army is considered to be the most disciplined and fearless army in the world. This distinction has been possible because of the army generals' untiring efforts who assumed office from time to time. Among these Generals, General Kodandera Madappa Cariappa's name is very high.

General Cariappa is even remembered in present times for his patriotism and gumption. After getting a permanent commission in 1922, he served at the rank of lieutenant to subsequently emerge as the field marshal, a 5-star rank honour.

Born on January 28 at Shanivarsanthi in Karnataka's Coorg district, the General joined British Indian Army when he was just 20-years-old. There are several anecdotes associated with him that throw light on his towering personality, according to New India Samachar.

Appointment As The Commander In Chief

In 1946, Baldev Singh, who was the Defence Minister in the Interim Government, had offered to make Nathu Singh, who was serving in the rank of Brigadier as India's first Commander-in-Chief. But Singh declined the offer as he believed that Cariappa's claim to the post was stronger due to his seniority. After Nathu Singh, Rajendra Singh was also offered the position, but he also turned it down in honour of Cariappa. On December 4, 1948, Cariappa was made the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Role In Making Leh Part Of India

In November 1947, Cariappa was posted at Ranchi as the Eastern Command of the Army. But within two months, as the situation in Kashmir worsened, he was made GOC-in-Chief of Delhi and East Punjab, replacing Lieutenant General Dudley Russell. Under his stewardship, the Indian Army first captured Nowshera and Jhangar and then pushed back the attackers from Zojila, Drass and Kargil.

Pakistan Handed Over His Son With Full Respect

In the 1965 Indo-Pak War, General Cariappa's son Nanda Cariappa was leading a mission to bomb Pakistani targets. His plane was destroyed during the ground attack, and Pakistan took Nanda, prisoner. President Ayub Khan had served in the army under General Cariappa. Upon learning Nanda's identity, Radio Pakistan announced that Flight Lieutenant Nanda Cariappa was in their custody and was safe.

Through the Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Ayub Khan offered General Cariappa that his son would be released. Cariappa politely refused and said that Nanda was the son of the country. He should be treated the same way other prisoners of war. If you want to release him, then release all the prisoners of war.

Even Enemies Respected Cariappa

After the end of the Indo-Pak war, Cariappa went to the border area to boost the morale of the Indian soldiers. He crossed the border and entered 'No Man's Land' during this time. Nanda Cariappa writes in his father's biography, "On seeing him, the Pakistani commander ordered him to stop there. Otherwise, he would be shot. Someone shouted from the Indian border that this was General Cariappa. On hearing his name, the Pakistani soldiers lowered their weapons. Pakistani offer came and saluted him.

General Cariappa retired from the Indian Army in 1953. After his retirement, he worked as High Commissioner in Australia and New Zealand till 1956.

Also Read: Why Tipu Sultan Has Become The Subject Of Political Tension In Mumbai?

