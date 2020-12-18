60-Yr-Old Bihar Man Cycles 1,000 Km To Join Farmers' Protests In Delhi

A 60-year-old man from Bihar's Siwan cycled to Delhi-Haryana border for 11 days to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest against the three newly enacted farm laws.

Satyadev Manjhi covered nearly 1,000 kilometres to join the protest. Speaking to ANI, Manjhi said the Central government must listen to the farmers and repeal the laws.

"I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over," Manjhi said.



The farmers have been protesting on multiple border points of Delhi for 23 days now. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday wrote an 8-page open letter to farmers, appealing to them not to fall prey to "the lies spread by the Opposition" regarding the farm laws.

Tomar said the government is ready to give a written assurance regarding the minimum support price (MSP). Meanwhile, The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed the hearing and advised the government to consider putting the farm reform laws on hold to initiate talks. The apex court also said that farmers have the right to protest as long as they remain peaceful.



