UP: Farmers Receive Rs 50 Lakh Notice For Protesting, Police Blame "Clerical Error"

A "clerical error" from the district administration resulted in a ₹ 50 lakh notice sent to farmer leaders in western Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, a police official told NDTV. The cop also said that a revised notice has been sent to them.

"It was a clerical error. We have revised the amount in the notice to ₹ 50,000," Sambhal SP Chakresh Mishra said.

The notice was sent to six farmers including Bharatiya Kisan Union (Asli) district president Rajpal Singh Yadav and farmer leaders Jaiveer Singh, Brahmachari Yadav, Satendra Yadav, Raudas and Veer Singh.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate in Sambhal had sent the notice to farm leaders referring to a police report that claimed they would "incite" farmers to participate in the agitation against the government's contentious farm laws.

The notice had demanded an explanation from farmers as to why they should not submit personal bonds of ₹ 50 lakh each.

"We've got a report from the Hayatnagar police station that some persons are inciting farmers and there can be a breach of peace, and they should be asked to fill personal bonds of ₹ 50 lakh each," the notice read.

"This is an emergency like situation. This must never have happened earlier. The government feels they can put pressure on us and make us sit at home. It is not a crime to demand our rights. Where is the breach of peace? We will not reply to any notices," Rajpal Yadav, one among those who received the notice said.

The notices were issued under Section 111 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the basis of a report submitted by police.

