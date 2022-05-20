At Least 6 Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Tunnel Collapses In J&K's Ramban

Numerous individuals are feared to be trapped after a section of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala in Ramban district's Makerkote area of Jammu and Kashmir. A rescue operation is currently underway on the back of the incident, with six to seven individuals feared to be trapped. Meanwhile, one person has been rescued so far, reported India Today.

Reacting to this incident, Union minister Jitendra Singh took to his official Twitter handle and shared some insights about the situation. Singh stated that rescue operations were currently ongoing and in full swing. He also added that civil administration and police authorities were overseeing the developments.

Rescue Operations In Full Swing

"Unfortunate incident of collapse of an under construction tunnel on National Highway stretch between Ramban and Ramsu in district Ramban, Jammu & Kashmir."

He also said that he was in constant touch with DC Sh Mussrat Islam and almost 10 labour workers trapped under the debris. Singh further revealed that another two trapped under were rescued and were rushed to the nearby hospital with injuries.

hospitalised with injuries. Rescue operations going on in full swing. Civil administration and Police authorities are monitoring the situation. 2/2 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 20, 2022

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed!

According to officials, a small part of the front side of the tunnel at Khoni nallah collapsed on the night of May 19 during an audit, while adding that police and the Army immediately launched a joint rescue procedure.

"A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban," Ramban Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying. Furthermore, he also revealed that nearly half-a-dozen individuals are feared to be trapped while one person has been rescued and reinstated that a rescue operation is underway too.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been closed down amid the ongoing rescue operation in the area.

