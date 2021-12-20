All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Sri Lankan Navy Detains 55 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 8 Trawlers For Poaching Activities

Image Credits: Pixabay(Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Sri Lankan Navy Detains 55 Indian Fishermen, Seizes 8 Trawlers For Poaching Activities

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Others/World,  20 Dec 2021 10:48 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

At a time when the fishing community in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram has taken to protest against the detention and is demanding their immediate release, state Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the central government to step in and ensure their return.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Sri Lankan Navy detained at least 55 fishermen on the charges of poaching and seized their boats for fishing in the territorial water of the island nation.

As many as 43 fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were held and six trawlers were seized on Saturday night. These trawlers were reportedly among 570 mechanised boats and trawlers that set sail from Rameshwaram on Saturday morning for fishing and were supposed to return on Sunday morning.

The Times of India reported that these fishermen crossed the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) late in the evening and were fishing in the sea off the Neduntheevu. The Navy chased these boats between 10 PM and 11 PM.

According to the fishermen who returned to the shores, the Sri Lankan Navy then detained the fishermen onboard six more giant trawlers. All the men detained are between 19 to 54 years.

Sri Lankan Navy Issues Statement

According to an official statement, a special operation was conducted in the sea off the Delta Island by the 4th Fast Track Craft Flotilla attached to the Northern Naval Command on Saturday night.

This was conducted to curb the impact of foreign fishermen poaching in their water, to protect the livelihood of the local fishing communities, and the sustainability of fishery resources of Sri Lanka.

On Sunday, December 19, the Lankan Navy detained 12 more fishermen who sailed from Thangachimadam.

A meeting of 11 mechanised fishing boat associations in Rameswaram unanimously resolved to condemn the arrest of the fishermen who went fishing for their livelihoods. Announcing an indefinite strike till the release of 43 fishermen and their boats, the union also decided to stage a protest to draw the attention of the government over the issue.

Tamil Nadu CM Acts On The Matter

Chief Minister MK Stalin spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the phone and urged the union government to take appropriate steps to ensure the release of 55 fishermen and their eight boats immediately. "The Minister has assured to act on it immediately", said a statement from the CM office.

Also Read: Disappointed With Low Prices, Farmers Burns Dozens Of Garlic, Produced In Madhya Pradesh.


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
55 Indian Fisherman 
Sri Lankan Navy 
MK Stalin 
S Jaishankar 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X