Disappointed With Low Prices, Farmer Burns Dozens Of Garlic Produce In Madhya Pradesh

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh set his garlic produce on fire after being disappointed over the unfair prices in the market. Shankar Singh took nearly 160 kgs of his produce at an auction in Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti on Saturday, December 18.

Low Prices Compared To Market Prices

According to the Hindustan Times report, Singh was offered ₹1,400 per 100kg for his crop, which he was reportedly an inadequate amount. On questioning, he was told that his crop quality was poor, and hence, this was the maximum pricing he was offered.

Speaking to the media, market inspector Jagdish Babar informed that around 8,000 sacks of garlic had arrived in the open market, and the general pricing ranged from ₹1,000-12,000 per quintal. The pricing depended on the quality; however, the average pricing ranged from ₹2,500 - ₹5,500.

Infuriated with the unfair rates, the young farmer set nearly 150kg of garlic of the 200 kg that he took to the market on fire. Other farmers in the market gathered around him and shouted slogans - 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (Long live farmer). The video was widely shared on social media.

After a while, the staff at the Mandi doused the flames to save the crop.

A young #Farmers Shankar Sirfira set ablaze around 160 kg garlic produce on not getting adequate price from traders during open auction in the Mandsaur Mandi





Received Less Than Margin

A resident of Deoli village in Mahidpur, Ujjain, Singh said he had invested ₹30,000 in the cultivation but received only ₹2,000 after the auction. The farmer said he did not have the money to take the produce home.

"I do not want any bonus from the government, just the right price for my crop," HT quoted the farmer as saying.

Govt Must Take Cognisance

A local farmer said that Mandsaur was one of the biggest mandis of the area and the farmers received a good amount for their produce. But now they are facing challenges in selling the products. He urged the government to address the concerns and help them earn.

Decrease in Garlic Rates

Speaking to the media, market secretary Parvat Singh Sisodiya informed that the market rates of the crop had come down from ₹20,000 per quintal a few months ago to ₹1,000-₹12,000.

Sisodiya had complained at the Yashodharman police station, alleging that the incident was planned. The investigation into the case is underway.

