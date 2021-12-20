All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Disappointed With Low Prices, Farmer Burns Dozens Of Garlic Produce In Madhya Pradesh

Credits: Twitter (Anurag Dwary) 

Rural India
The Logical Indian Crew

Disappointed With Low Prices, Farmer Burns Dozens Of Garlic Produce In Madhya Pradesh

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Madhya Pradesh,  20 Dec 2021 8:08 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Shankar Singh had invested ₹30,000 in the cultivation but received only ₹2,000 after the auction. He said he did not want any bonus from the government, just the right price for his crop.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh set his garlic produce on fire after being disappointed over the unfair prices in the market. Shankar Singh took nearly 160 kgs of his produce at an auction in Mandsaur Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti on Saturday, December 18.

Low Prices Compared To Market Prices

According to the Hindustan Times report, Singh was offered ₹1,400 per 100kg for his crop, which he was reportedly an inadequate amount. On questioning, he was told that his crop quality was poor, and hence, this was the maximum pricing he was offered.

Speaking to the media, market inspector Jagdish Babar informed that around 8,000 sacks of garlic had arrived in the open market, and the general pricing ranged from ₹1,000-12,000 per quintal. The pricing depended on the quality; however, the average pricing ranged from ₹2,500 - ₹5,500.

Infuriated with the unfair rates, the young farmer set nearly 150kg of garlic of the 200 kg that he took to the market on fire. Other farmers in the market gathered around him and shouted slogans - 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' (Long live farmer). The video was widely shared on social media.

After a while, the staff at the Mandi doused the flames to save the crop.


Received Less Than Margin

A resident of Deoli village in Mahidpur, Ujjain, Singh said he had invested ₹30,000 in the cultivation but received only ₹2,000 after the auction. The farmer said he did not have the money to take the produce home.

"I do not want any bonus from the government, just the right price for my crop," HT quoted the farmer as saying.

Govt Must Take Cognisance

A local farmer said that Mandsaur was one of the biggest mandis of the area and the farmers received a good amount for their produce. But now they are facing challenges in selling the products. He urged the government to address the concerns and help them earn.

Decrease in Garlic Rates

Speaking to the media, market secretary Parvat Singh Sisodiya informed that the market rates of the crop had come down from ₹20,000 per quintal a few months ago to ₹1,000-₹12,000.

Sisodiya had complained at the Yashodharman police station, alleging that the incident was planned. The investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Govt Launches New Scheme To Cover Medical Expenses For Accident Victims Within 48 Hours

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Low Prices 
Farmer 
Garlic Produce 
Madhya Pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X