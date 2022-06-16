MP: 50 Nurses Of State-Run Hospital Accuse Medical Superintendent Of Sexual Harassment, Probe Underway

More than 50 nurses from the Madhya Pradesh government's Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal complained against the medical superintendent for sexual harassment.

The nurses wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against Deepak Maravi, the doctor and medical superintendent. They also claimed that the harassment happened, especially during night shifts.

Authorities Take Notice

After receiving the complaint, the state government started investigating the allegations. The State Medical Education Minister, Vishvas Sarang, confirmed the letter's details to the media and said, "The probe will be conducted by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra," as reported by DNA India.

Furthermore, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has given notice to the Health Commissioner of MP, demanding their statement on the matter within ten days.

The accused doctor has not released any statement as of yet.

Opposition Reacts

Kamal Nath, Congress leader, has vehemently demanded strict action if the accusations are true. He also remarked, "The incident, where at least 50 nurses of Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal have alleged sexual harassment, is a serious matter. The issue is related to the safety of women at the workplace," as cited in Times Now.

Recalling the latest incident of a woman's face being 'slashed' for confronting eve-teasers in Bhopal, Nath questioned the state government on their governance and law and order.

He was quoted saying, "Madhya Pradesh tops the country when it comes to crimes against women and minor girls, and even little girls are not safe. Is it good governance?"

According to the National Crime Records Bureau 2020 report, the rate of total crime against women was 63.3% in Madhya Pradesh in 2020. It also recorded the highest number of rape cases among children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO), recording 3262 in 2020.

