All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
MP: 50 Nurses Of State-Run Hospital Accuse Medical Superintendent Of Sexual Harassment, Probe Underway

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), WikiBio

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

MP: 50 Nurses Of State-Run Hospital Accuse Medical Superintendent Of Sexual Harassment, Probe Underway

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

Madhya Pradesh,  16 Jun 2022 10:15 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The nurses wrote a letter to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against Deepak Maravi, the doctor and medical superintendent. They claimed that the harassment happened, especially during night shifts.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

More than 50 nurses from the Madhya Pradesh government's Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal complained against the medical superintendent for sexual harassment.

The nurses wrote a letter to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding action against Deepak Maravi, the doctor and medical superintendent. They also claimed that the harassment happened, especially during night shifts.

Authorities Take Notice

After receiving the complaint, the state government started investigating the allegations. The State Medical Education Minister, Vishvas Sarang, confirmed the letter's details to the media and said, "The probe will be conducted by divisional commissioner Gulshan Bamra," as reported by DNA India.

Furthermore, the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has given notice to the Health Commissioner of MP, demanding their statement on the matter within ten days.

The accused doctor has not released any statement as of yet.

Opposition Reacts

Kamal Nath, Congress leader, has vehemently demanded strict action if the accusations are true. He also remarked, "The incident, where at least 50 nurses of Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal have alleged sexual harassment, is a serious matter. The issue is related to the safety of women at the workplace," as cited in Times Now.

Recalling the latest incident of a woman's face being 'slashed' for confronting eve-teasers in Bhopal, Nath questioned the state government on their governance and law and order.

He was quoted saying, "Madhya Pradesh tops the country when it comes to crimes against women and minor girls, and even little girls are not safe. Is it good governance?"

According to the National Crime Records Bureau 2020 report, the rate of total crime against women was 63.3% in Madhya Pradesh in 2020. It also recorded the highest number of rape cases among children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO), recording 3262 in 2020.

Also Read: Indian Cities Go Up In Global Start-Up Rankings As China's Ecosystems Slip- Check Full Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Sexual Harassment 
Workplace 
Nurses 
Hospital 
Bhopal 

Must Reads

Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In 'The United States Of India' Journal Shared With Misleading Claim
Govt Puts A Ban On Online Betting; Does This Bring An End To All Gambling-Related Worries?
90% Of Indian Business Leaders Believe GST Made Doing Business Easy & Effective: Survey
Boat Library For Children Set Up In Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Forest, Aims To Encourage Environment Conservation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X