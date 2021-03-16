44% Of Engineering Students Want To Study In Mother Tongue, Mostly Prefer Hindi, Tamil: Survey

Nearly 44 per cent of students chose to study engineering in their mother tongue, with Tamil and Hindi being the most preferred choices, a survey has found.

The survey "Undergraduate Engineering Education in Mother Tongue" by the All India Technical Education Council (AICTE) was conducted with inputs from over 83,000 students of AICTE approved colleges.

In November of last year, the Ministry of Education declared that engineering institutions, such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), would provide engineering education in mother tongues next session.



A committee consisting of AICTE, IITs and NITs was formed to examine the idea, and the AICTE survey is a part of the procedure.



According to the survey report, "In order to access the viewpoint of the stakeholders, especially the students, AICTE surveyed undergraduate engineering students where 83,195 students have found to be responded to the survey (sic)," ThePrint reported.



The survey participants ranged from first to fourth-year engineering students, and they were asked if they would pursue engineering in their mother tongue if given the opportunity. As a result, 43.79 per cent of students said yes, with 74.33 per cent of students being males and 25.67 per cent being females.



When the students were given the option of choosing the preferred language, the Majority of students picked Tamil (12,487 students), followed by Hindi (7,818), Telugu (3,991) and Marathi (3,226).

Out of the total students who opted for their mother tongue, 38.20 per cent were in their first year, 44.60 per cent in their second year, 45.81 per cent in their third and 43.72 per cent in their fourth.

Last year, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Minister of Education, in an interview with ThePrint in August, stated that education should be imparted in one's mother tongue wherever possible. He advocated for the same at public meetings and seminars.



The National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) promotes education in one's mother tongue, starting from the primary class.

Read Also: No Evidence Of Increased Blood Clot Risk From COVID-19 Vaccine: AstraZeneca's Review Report