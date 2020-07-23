Trending

Is China Refusing To De-escalate?: 40,000 Troops With Weaponry Still Present In Ladakh

Chinese troops are showing reluctance in moving out of the Depsang Plains regions, Gogra and the region along the Pangong Lake, where India and China had started a mutual disengagement.

The Logical Indian Crew
Ladakh   |   23 July 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Credits: OneIndia

China does not seem to be holding up on their commitment to the disengaging process despite multiple rounds of talks at both diplomatic and military levels. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) continues to maintain the deployment of 40,000 troops in the region, along with heavy weaponry on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Sources told the NDTV that the Chinese troops are showing reluctance in moving out of the Depsang Plains regions, Gogra and the region along the Pangong Lake, where India and China had started a mutual disengagement and created a buffer zone between both the sides.

However, there has been disengagement in Galwan, Hot Springs and a part of the Fingers region along Pangong Lake.

A rise in construction of structures in the Hot Springs and Gogra post area has also been observed, the two major friction points in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

No kind of movement of troops has been observed from Finger 5, which China has illegally occupied, as they reportedly want to create an observation post in the Finger area.

The last round of military deliberation between the two countries took place around July 14-15, where both the sides agreed upon a mutual disengagement process in the area. Post the last meeting, no major progress has been made.

"The Chinese are not honouring their commitment for disengagement at the friction points in Eastern Ladakh and not moving back as per the agreed terms during the multiple rounds of talks at the government and Army level and intervention at the senior level like the one done by the National Security Advisor couple of weeks ago would be required for further progress," reported media quoting sources.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

I'm media enthusiast, a realist who is learning to adjust the sails of media and keeping nothing off limits from work. I like to write and debate the way it matters.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

